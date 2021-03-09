https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/542343-royal-family-says-it-is-saddened-by-claims-in-meghan-and-harry

Buckingham Palace is responding to Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex’s bombshell interview with Oprah WinfreyOprah Gail WinfreyPiers Morgan defends queen, takes on Meghan-Harry fans after Oprah interview Stephen Miller weighs in on royal controversy Leslie Jordan backs Meghan and Harry after bombshell interview: ‘The gays have got your back’ MORE, saying the royal family is “saddened” by the challenges the couple faced, especially those regarding race.

“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” Buckingham Palace said Tuesday in its first comments about the tell-all interview with the pair on CBS.

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning,” the statement added.

The sit-down with Winfrey, which aired Sunday in the United States, sent shockwaves worldwide as the former “Suits” actress, who was born Meghan Markle Meghan MarklePiers Morgan defends queen, takes on Meghan-Harry fans after Oprah interview Stephen Miller weighs in on royal controversy Leslie Jordan backs Meghan and Harry after bombshell interview: ‘The gays have got your back’ MORE, and Harry, the sixth in line to the British throne, opened up about their reasons for leaving the United Kingdom for California and stepping away from their duties as full-time working royals.

The statement from Buckingham Palace left room to dispute some of the couple’s accusations, saying, “Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members,” it added.

During the two-hour TV special, Meghan, whose mother is Black and father is white, said that before her son with Harry was born in 2019, there were conversations within the royal family about “how dark his skin might be.” Harry later clarified that neither Queen Elizabeth II nor Prince Philip made the alleged comment.

Meghan also claimed, in what she described as a break with protocol, that her son, Archie, wouldn’t receive a royal title or security detail. She suggested that the child’s race may have factored into the decision on his title.

Meghan also recounted having suicidal thoughts amid intense media scrutiny following her 2018 marriage to Harry, saying the royal family didn’t give her access to mental health resources.

“I just didn’t want to be alive anymore,” Meghan said. “And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought.”

Last week, ahead of “Oprah with Meghan and Harry’s” air date, Buckingham Palace announced that it was launching an investigation following accusations by a former aide that Meghan bullied staff.

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex called the bullying accusations, stemming from a complaint filed in 2018, an “attack on her character” in a statement to The Hill, saying she was “saddened” particularly as “someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma.”

—Updated at 1:17 p.m.

