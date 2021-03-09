https://hannity.com/media-room/scalise-pelosi-spending-as-much-money-as-quickly-as-possible-on-her-socialist-agenda/
SCALISE on COVID RELIEF: American Businesses ‘Need This Lifeline’ to Survive
posted by Hannity Staff – 12.23.20
Congressman Steve Scalise weighed-in Monday night on the latest Coronavirus relief package; saying the plan is a necessary “lifeline” for American businesses.
“Nancy Pelosi loves setting arbitrary deadlines… President Trump offered her a lot more relief just months ago and she walked away from that. She didn’t want President Trump to get the credit,” said Scalise.
“That’s why Americans did not get the relief they should have gotten months ago. Relief is incredibly important for small businesses. They’re about to close and they need this lifeline,” he added.
Watch Scalise’s comments above.
A NEW LOW: Rashida Tlaib Accuses STEVE SCALISE of ‘Islamophobia’ for Condemning Anti-Semitism
posted by Hannity Staff – 3.07.19
Recently sworn-in Rep. Rashida Tlaib blasted GOP Rep. Steve Scalise Wednesday evening; accusing the lawmaker of “Islamophobia” after he demanded Ilhan Omar be removed from the Foreign Affairs Committee for her anti-Semitic statements.
“Hard to watch Rep. Scalise demand that Rep. @IlhanMN be removed from House Foreign Affairs w/o wondering if it’s steeped in Islamophobia. Ilhan is more than capable of sitting on the committee & making decisions that are in the best interests of her constituents & all Americans,” posted Tlaib on social media.
Hard to watch Rep. Scalise demand that Rep. @IlhanMN be removed from House Foreign Affairs w/o wondering if it’s steeped in Islamophobia. Ilhan is more than capable of sitting on the committee & making decisions that are in the best interests of her constituents & all Americans. https://t.co/MqzPM1G2FJ
— Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) March 7, 2019
Omar made national headlines earlier this year after she accused “evil” Israel of “hypnotizing” the world and flat-out refused to condemn Venezuela’s socialist dictator Nicolas Maduro.