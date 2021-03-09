https://hannity.com/media-room/scalise-pelosi-spending-as-much-money-as-quickly-as-possible-on-her-socialist-agenda/

SCALISE on COVID RELIEF: American Businesses ‘Need This Lifeline’ to Survive

posted by Hannity Staff – 12.23.20

Congressman Steve Scalise weighed-in Monday night on the latest Coronavirus relief package; saying the plan is a necessary “lifeline” for American businesses.

“Nancy Pelosi loves setting arbitrary deadlines… President Trump offered her a lot more relief just months ago and she walked away from that. She didn’t want President Trump to get the credit,” said Scalise.

“That’s why Americans did not get the relief they should have gotten months ago. Relief is incredibly important for small businesses. They’re about to close and they need this lifeline,” he added.

Watch Scalise’s comments above.