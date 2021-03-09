https://townhall.com/columnists/scottmorefield/2021/03/08/the-covid-hypochondriacs-think-theyre-saving-the-world-but-theyre-actually-destroying-it-n2585854

The United States recently passed a grim “milestone” of sorts with over 500,000 deaths being attributed in some way to COVID-19. What this really means, of course, is that more than 500,000 mostly super-old and/or mostly super-sick people have died who, at some point prior to or at their deaths, discovered COVID-19 in their systems thanks to super-sensitive PCR testing that may or may not have been correct. Sadly, that’s the extent of what we know for sure at this point, though our overlords pretend they know everything while consistently being proven wrong weeks later.

Half a million is a big number, for sure, but around 3 million people die in this country every year, to the tune of well over 7,000 every single day. Yes, there have been excess deaths caused by COVID, but those are probably two-thirds of that grim number we constantly see on the TV ticker. Further, overall deaths over the coming years are likely to be significantly lower as we find that COVID-19 took many people weeks and months earlier than they otherwise would have gone.

I don’t point these things out to be insensitive or disrespectful of the dead, but I do think society has lost all sense of perspective. All death is tragic and sad, especially for those who lose loved ones, and my intention is not to minimize any of it. It is, however, my responsibility to point out that, as absurd as it sounds, a significant proportion of the population of this country seems to have forgotten that we are all, at some point, going to die. Indeed, even as 500,000 were dying of or with COVID-19, 660,000 others were dying of heart disease, and 600,000 were dying of cancer. Where, pray tell, is the national memorial for them?

The truth is, throughout human history, the chance has ALWAYS existed that one could transmit a virus or pathogen either directly or indirectly to someone already super old, super sick, and/or super vulnerable (i.e. immunocompromised) and that that virus or pathogen could play a part in someone’s death. Humans have been at least to some degree aware of this for hundreds of years. It’s not that society shouldn’t be wary of germs and viruses and take reasonable, sustainable precautions against them. But THIS? What has gone on over the past YEAR? To say these draconian lockdowns, unscientific mandates, and bizarre restrictions have been entirely disproportionate to the actual threat would be the understatement of the century. They have been a gross, pathological, hard-to-believe-it’s-not-intentional OVERreaction.

Seemingly out of nowhere, society has turned itself into a pretzel in a futile attempt to prevent anyone from dying of or with COVID-19, even though the survival rate is well above 99.5% and the vast majority of those who have died with the virus would have likely soon been dead of something else. We have destroyed livelihoods, futures, and even lives in this Quixotic quest, yet have accomplished absolutely nothing except paving the way for further tyranny down the road exchanged for a false sense of security and protection. In the name of ‘saving’ humanity, we have tragically undermined and destroyed so many things that bring joy to life.

So where does this all end? Vaccine distribution has been ramping up, and Johnson & Johnson is in the game now with a one-shot non-RNA vaccine that could be a game-changer for those who are hesitant. I’m skeptical, but if vaccines ‘work’ to get the fearful feeling good enough to end this charade, that’s good enough for me. Yet, despite increasing vaccination rates and declining infection numbers, Team Apocalypse refuses to budge and are now literally mask-shaming Texas and Mississippi for ending their unconstitutional mandates.

Now, Dr. Fauci wants fewer than 10,000 cases a day to even consider relaxing restrictions, a number that hasn’t been reached since the beginning of the pandemic. The often untold reality is, while vaccines may (hopefully) help, they will never eliminate COVID-19 entirely. This virus will ALWAYS be with us, albeit hopefully in a less lethal form. Given that and based on their actions so far, is there evidence our overlords don’t intend for the current measures of masking, restrictions, and social distancing to last for years, if not forever, at least in the areas they control?

Zero-COVID, obviously, is the ‘goal’ of the psychopaths who want to use this pandemic to impose their twisted policy aims on society, and people like Fauci and others who advise President Biden are increasingly looking like they adhere to this ridiculous notion. If ZERO COVID is the impossible goal now, this insane ‘New Normal’ we’ve been experiencing for nary on a year will NEVER go away. Not without a fight anyway.

We are living in a time when most people seem to believe that appalling (in any era) assaults on individual liberties are completely worth it if they provide the off-chance that SOME lives could maybe, possibly, conceivably be prolonged by a few weeks or a few months. The irrational fear these hypochondriacs can’t let go of has made life intolerable for the living in countless places worldwide. Consequently, we’ve been watching the world die a slow, self-inflicted death. It’s time to choose life. It’s past time to fight back against the fear and the fearmongers, assess the risk, and live our lives to the fullest. Because COVID or not, none of us are guaranteed tomorrow.

I’m still on Twitter, but I’m also working on building alternate platforms (as we all should). To that end, please consider following me on Parler and Gab and friending me on MeWe (I will accept all contact requests). Also please be sure to follow my COVID ‘Team Reality’ Twitter list, 170+ doctors, medical professionals, analysts, data hounds, media, and politicians unafraid to tell the truth about COVID-19.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

