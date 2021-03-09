https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/biden-nominee-wendy-sherman-state-department-sen-marco-rubio

Ambassador Wendy Sherman, who served as President Obama’s under secretary of state for political affairs from 2011 to 2015, is not qualified to serve as our next deputy secretary of state.

Sherman’s appearance before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee last Wednesday made this abundantly clear.

In her confirmation hearings, the ambassador dodged substantive questions on her role in failed foreign policies, including the disastrous Iran nuclear deal that she helped negotiate. This alone should be disqualifying, but for anyone familiar with her past work, there is another enormous reason for concern: Sherman’s radical position on abortion.

The story begins in the early 1990s, when Sherman served as one of the first directors of EMILY’s List, the nation’s largest pro-abortion political action committee. Her time in leadership saw the organization grow significantly and expand abortion advocacy in national politics.

That on its own should cause Senate Republicans, and any senator who values the sanctity of life, to think twice about her nomination.

Sherman’s abortion advocacy has extended well beyond our own borders. While serving in the Clinton administration’s State Department, she helped to advance efforts to advocate abortion access around the world.

Referring to a United Nations program on women, she wrote, “Our intent… was to support reproductive choice. As a matter of principle, we believe that abortion should be safe, legal and rare. We believe that women should be provided the means to prevent unwanted pregnancies.”

Of course, for many Democrats, “safe, legal and rare” has given way to “unlimited abortion, no questions asked,”or, worse yet, the actual celebration of tragedy, as seen in the social media campaign to “Shout your Abortion.” Wendy Sherman is no bystander in this movement to normalize abortion as “health care.”

Her work in leftwing politics continued into the Obama administration. Afterward, Sherman beat the pro-abortion drum as a senior advisor for an international consulting company run by Democrats.

In a USA Today op-ed about the 2017 Women’s March – published a day before President Trump even took office – she made clear that there was no negotiating when it came to issues such as “reproductive rights,” warning, “[W]e are here; we will not relent; we will not give up.”

The U.S. State Department plays an integral role in protecting and advancing the fundamental rights of women and girls around the world. Through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the U.S. supports critical programming for maternal and child health to ensure that every human being has the same chance to fulfill his or her God-given potential.

But with Sherman as the number two in charge, we would risk allowing our programs to be hijacked and turned into a propaganda machine for advocating abortion-on-demand worldwide.

