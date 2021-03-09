https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/bryan-preston/2021/03/09/sen-tim-scott-woke-supremacy-is-as-bad-as-white-supremacy-n1431248

MSNBC’s Joy Reid attacked Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), dismissing him as a prop the Republicans use to show a “patina of diversity.” Reid has launched similar attacks on black Republicans, calling Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas “Uncle Clarence” in reference to the “Uncle Tom” stereotype.

Sen. Scott, the first black man elected to the Senate from South Carolina, is free to associate with the Republican Party, the Democrats, any party or no party at all. Reid just doesn’t like his choice and wants to destroy him for it.

Scott appeared on Fox News Monday night and responded to Reid, not in kind, but in truth.

On “Fox News Primetime,” Scott said that comments like Reid’s need to be “taken seriously” and urged those opposed to “good common sense” to read an excerpt from the Bible, Matthew 5:44, about loving one’s enemies. “Woke supremacy is as bad as white supremacy. We need to take that seriously,” he told host Trey Gowdy, who also criticized Reid’s comments, saying “when she calls a United States Senator who’s a subject matter expert a prop, a token, or a superficial covering, that’s personal and that’s wrong and she should be held to account.” Reid continued her habit of smearing black conservatives last week, suggesting Scott was only in attendance at a press conference opposing a minimum wage increase to create a “patina of diversity.”

He certainly has a point. Just try discussing anything with a fully “woke” person now. Between the personal attacks, the arrogant dismissal of facts, the flippant disregard for logic, and the utter contempt for context, wokes treat adversaries with total disregard. They don’t care if the canceled can no longer feed themselves or their families. In fact, that’s often the point of canceling them — setting up arbitrary, ever-shifting standards no one can possibly keep up with, and then permanently punishing people for disagreeing with the woke point of view. It’s not about justice or rightness at all, it’s totally about power and intimidation.

That would fit the definition of a supremacist.

Just in the past few days, woke supremacists have gone after Dr. Seuss, a much better writer than any of them could ever hope to be. They’ve gone after a cartoon skunk, who was never even depicted as a hero, just a silly, amorous skunk who can’t even tell the target of his unwanted affections is a cat. They went after Mr. Potato Head, a plastic toy, and corporate training offered on LinkedIn told white people to “try to be less white.” Coke and UnderArmour have both inflicted that or similar training on their staff. Those staff can lose their jobs if they object and they will be branded as racists by their peers.

That’s supremacism. Sen. Scott has it right.

Reid doesn’t. If she believes Scott has no right to believe what he believes, she’s being a supremacist. If she does believe he’s free to believe what he wants, then she’s revealing that she has no actual argument against him that’s worth anyone’s time, so she’s resorting to smearing him.

The same goes for the wokes. Their incessant attacks on ever smaller and less relevant aspects of culture reveal something none of them will say: Life in modern American is actually pretty good, or it would be if wokes would stop trying to wield supreme power over everyone and everything that doesn’t agree with them.

