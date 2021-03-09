https://justthenews.com/government/federal-agencies/senate-confirms-merrick-garland-bidens-attorney-general?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed Judge Merrick Garland as President Biden’s attorney general.

Garland was confirmed in a 70-30 vote in the evenly-divided Senate, making him the leader of the Justice Department and the country’s top law enforcement officer.

Garland experience with Justice Department started in1979 when he was a special assistant attorney general, a role he held until 1981. He was an assistant U.S. attorney from 1989 to 1992 and a deputy assistant attorney general in the agency’s criminal division from 1993 to 1994, according to Fox News.

From 1994 to 1997, Garland was principal associate deputy attorney general under Attorney General Janet Reno, and in that role he led a prosecution team following the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995.

Garland is perhaps best known for his unsuccessful Supreme Court nomination. President Obama nominated Garland to the high court in 2016, but Senate Republicans would not hold a hearing so that the winner of that year’s election, which was President Trump – could pick a new nominee, Fox also reports.

