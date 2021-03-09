https://justthenews.com/government/congress/senate-confirms-michael-regan-serve-epa-administrator?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Senate on Wednesday voted to confirm Michael Regan to serve as Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) administrator.

The vote tally was 66-34, with 16 Republicans joining with the Democrats to vote in favor of confirmation.

Regan, who is the first black man to helm the EPA, has served as secretary of the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality since 2017.

