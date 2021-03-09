https://justthenews.com/government/congress/senate-confirms-rep-marcia-fudge-serve-hud-secretary?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed Rep. Marcia Fudge to serve as secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The confirmation vote was far from unanimous with a tally of 66-34, though Fudge did secure bipartisan support.

She heads into the new role after serving as the representative from Ohio’s 11th Congressional District for more than a decade.

“I am honored to have served the people of Ohio’s 11th District and thank you for putting your trust in me. It has been my privilege, pleasure, and distinct honor to serve as your representative in Congress. I look forward to beginning a new chapter of service as the 18th secretary of Housing and Urban Development,” Fudge said in a video.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

