https://dailypoliticalnewswire.com/dem-rep-holmes-norton-were-overreacting-to-january-6/

During Monday’s broadcast of WMAL’s “Mornings on the Mall,” Democrat Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton pointed out that while Biden is busy “stopping the fencing on the border, we’re trying to fence in our Capitol.” It doesn’t make any sense. She added, “We’re overreacting to January 6” and Congress is “afraid of its shadow.”

Norton said, “As you may have heard, on March the 4th, the House left early because of a threat for March 4. You will note that nothing happened on March 4. Now we have a Congress ahead — afraid of its shadow.”

She continued, “[T]he president is already stopping the fencing on the border, and yet, we’re trying to fence in our Capitol. That can’t be.”

Norton added, “I think, again, because we’re overreacting to January 6, I think the notion of a standby National Guard for a while, as long as they’re not surrounding the Capitol isn’t something that I would object to. I’d certainly hate to see it happen. But I think what it amounts to is a gradual pulling back of what we’re now seeing at the Capitol. So I think that, too, will gradually go away.”

Trending Political News

Watch: Biden Forgets Who His Secretary of Defense Is

During a speech on Monday to announce his nomination of two women General Officers to celebrate International Women’s Day, Joe Biden appears to have forgotten the name of his Defense Secretary, which is Lloyd Austin.

“So I want to thank you both, and I want to thank the sec… the former general, I keep calling him general but my… my, uh…”

Continue reading…

Biden Creates Gender Policy Council: ‘Happy International Women’s Day!’

In celebration of International Women’s Day, Joe Biden ordered the creation of a gender policy council with the signing of two executive orders on Monday.

Biden said, “In our nation, as in all nations, women have fought for justice, shattered barriers, built and sustained economies, carried communities through times of crisis, and served with dignity and resolve. Too often, they have done so while being denied the freedom, full participation, and equal opportunity all women are due.”

Continue reading…

CA Recall Campaign Announce They ‘Have the Signatures’ to Recall Gov. Newsom

According to a report by Sacramento Bee, the leaders of the campaign to recall California Governor Gavin Newsom now have the signatures to move forward.

The campaign announced Sunday that they have gathered nearly two million signatures, which is half a million more than they needed, and they did so with more than a week to spare before the March 17 deadline to force a recall vote.

Continue reading…

Meghan Markle: Royal Fam had ‘Concerns’ About How ‘Dark’ Our Son Might Be

Former actress Meghan Markle married Prince Harry in 2018, and her in-law nightmares began.

During an interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday, she exposed some of the issues she and her husband have had to deal with since the two wed. Markle revealed that the British royal family was concerned about the color of their son’s skin before he was born.

Continue reading…

Canceled: Pepe Le Pew Scene Axed in Warner Bros ‘Space Jam’ Sequel

Cancel culture spares no one in today’s society. However, I am surprised by this woke venture…

A Pepe Le Pew scene was cut from the upcoming Warner Bros. sequel Space Jam: A New Legacy, starring LeBron James.

In the axed scene, Looney Tunes character Pepe Le Pew hits on a woman which results in having a drink thrown on him and a restraining order filed against him.

Continue reading…

TX Gov. Deploys National Guard, State Troopers to Border

As the crisis at the border grows worse, Texas Governor Greg Abbott deployed the state’s National Guard and State Troopers to get it under control.

On Saturday, Abbott announced Operation Lone Star, which will “combat the smuggling of people and drugs into Texas.” The operation will combine the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the National Guard, with the deployment of ground, marine, air, and tactical border security.

Continue reading…

De Blasio on Cuomo Accusations: ‘I Don’t See How He Can Govern Effectively’

On Monday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio all but called for New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign in light of his sexual harassment allegations. The mayor questioned whether or not Cuomo could effectively do is job at this point.

This came just hours after Cuomo declared “there is no way I resign.”

Continue reading…

BLM Activists Harass Group of Young Girls for Simply Being White [VIDEO]

Black Lives Matter activists in Louisville harassed young girls entering a cheerleading competition for no other reason than the fact that they are white. The activists accused them of having “white privilege.”

Protestors yelled and verbally harassed participants entering the cheerleading competition, which was held at the Kentucky International Convention Center in downtown Louisville. In the video, you can hear them yelling at a group of young girls walking by and accusing them of being racists simply for the color of their skin.

Continue reading…

EBay Canceled Dr. Seuss, But Books By Hitler, Marx and More Still Available

After deciding six books by Dr. Seuss can no longer be available, e-commerce giant eBay still has books by Hitler and Marx available for sale.

It was confirmed on Thursday by eBay that they were “scouring” their open auctions for the canceled Dr. Seuss titles, “reviewing seller profiles, and removing the listings, which the site claims violate its ‘offensive materials policy.’”

Continue reading…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

