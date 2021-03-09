https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/shock-poll-half-country-not-confident-joe-bidens-mental-physical-condition-number-will-go/

For over two years the liberal media has been lying to the American publican about Joe Biden’s mental state.

Joe Biden is in mid-stream dementia and his gaffes are getting harder and harder for the liberals and their media to hide.

The latest Rasmussen poll released on Tuesday shows 34% of voters say they are very confident of Joe Biden’s physical and mental ability.

40% of voters are very concerned with Joe’s mental and physical decline.

The number is ONLY going to go up as more people see Joe in action.

The Bannon War Room discussed this poll today.

