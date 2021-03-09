https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2021/03/09/sixth-cuomo-accuser-comes-forward-alleges-governor-touched-her-inappropriately-n1431256

And then there were six. Yet another woman has come forward accusing Governor Cuomo of sexual harassment, and these latest accusations could be the worst yet.

According to the victim, a member of the governor’s Executive Chamber staff, Cuomo touched her inappropriately last year inside the governor’s mansion. She’d been summoned there on official business.

During a press conference last week, Cuomo claimed, “I never touched anyone inappropriately,” and still stands by his statement.

The woman’s name has not yet been released, and Cuomo claims to be unaware of the allegations.

“First, I’m not aware of any other claim,” he said. “As I said last week, this is very simple, I never touched anyone inappropriately … I never made any inappropriate advances … (and) no one ever told me at the time that I made them feel uncomfortable. Obviously, there are people who said after the fact they felt uncomfortable.”

These latest allegations were reported to the governor’s counsel by other employees in the Executive Chamber, and the governor’s office relayed the information to the attorney general’s office, which is handling the investigation in Cuomo’s actions.

On Monday, New York Republicans filed an impeachment resolution against Cuomo, and this latest allegation will certainly increase pressure on lawmakers on both sides to remove Cuomo from office. Cuomo has now twice refused to resign, scoffing at calls from within his own party to step down, and even said he’d have to be impeached in order to leave office.

