https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/09/snowflake-or-stunt-piers-morgan-walks-off-the-gmb-set-after-getting-criticized-by-co-host/

Piers Morgan is trending again this morning in America, this time for walking off the set of Good Morning Britain after being criticized for his comments yesterday about Meghan Markle by his co-host Alex Beresford.

Have a watch:

Piers Morgan just walked off the Good Morning Britain set (!!!) after co-presenter Alex Beresford defended Harry and Meghan and condemned Piers’ treatment of them in yesterday’s programming pic.twitter.com/mH75J8ND4O — Chris Rickett (@chrisrickett) March 9, 2021

Beresford had called out Morgan previously on Twitter:

I’m sorry but @piersmorgan is way off the mark! — Alex Beresford (@alexberesfordTV) March 8, 2021

But is this Morgan going full snowflake or is this just another ratings stunt?

Piers Morgan didn’t storm off TV-AM because he’s a snowflake. During his time in the US, he clocked that news-as-entertainment = ratings, and imported it. Storming-off is part of his toolkit for going viral. Tweeting about it is like booing a wrestler – you’re part of the show. — Geoff Lloyd (@GeoffLloyd) March 9, 2021

Things were tense on the set from the beginning of the show, however:

Piers had only been hosting for <10 minutes but the atmosphere in the GMB studio is palpable pic.twitter.com/zciBTHSjzV — Chris Rickett (@chrisrickett) March 9, 2021

And Morgan opened the broadcast by criticizing the length of the skirt of his co-host.

“The first sign of summer is Charlotte Hawkins arriving to work in a mini skirt for work,” he said:

Right from the whistle pic.twitter.com/D0xmvruB9t — Chris Rickett (@chrisrickett) March 9, 2021

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

