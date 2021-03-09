https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/09/snowflake-or-stunt-piers-morgan-walks-off-the-gmb-set-after-getting-criticized-by-co-host/

Piers Morgan is trending again this morning in America, this time for walking off the set of Good Morning Britain after being criticized for his comments yesterday about Meghan Markle by his co-host Alex Beresford.

Have a watch:

Beresford had called out Morgan previously on Twitter:

But is this Morgan going full snowflake or is this just another ratings stunt?

Things were tense on the set from the beginning of the show, however:

And Morgan opened the broadcast by criticizing the length of the skirt of his co-host.

“The first sign of summer is Charlotte Hawkins arriving to work in a mini skirt for work,” he said:

