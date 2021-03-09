If big tech continues censoring conservatives, that means our days on these platforms may be numbered. Please take a minute to sign up to our mailing list so we can stay in touch with you, our community.

Of all the social movements TikTok has birthed, the new ‘Super Straight’ movement may be the most controversial.

It originated when user Kyle Royce told his Tik Tok followers that because so many people were calling him transphobic for not wanting to date trans women, he decided that he would identify as Super Straight, a sexuality for people who only want to date people born as the gender they identify with.

Royce’s Tik Tok blew up immediately, racking up millions of views and millions of supporters who joined in to identify as Super Straight. A flag was created and lines were drawn as many others quickly trashed the trend as transphobic and bigoted.

Make this make sense??? there is so much wrong with this- just say you’re transphobic and leave…and don’t make up terms like “superphobic” and say you go through more???

also- definitely NOT a part of the LGBTQ+ community#superstraight is absolute bullshit pic.twitter.com/alq7uvTDzp — azuley ? (@lapislazuley) March 6, 2021

While Super Straight may have been born out of a meme, it clearly is rooted in the very real social push to label people who don’t experience sexual attraction to trans people as transphobes. While it may be taboo to police people’s orientation when the person is gay, lesbian, or bisexual, there is a disturbing trend of people who think it’s okay to tell people they must date trans people or reside to being labelled a bigot.

To watch my full Youtube video about this new movement and react to my fellow trans people’s outrage over it, click below!



