UPDATED 7:59 AM PT – Tuesday, March 9, 2021

The Senate is sending the American Rescue Plan to the House of Representative with the lower chamber planning to schedule a vote this week. On Monday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) predicted the House would move forward with passing the bill Tuesday or Wednesday.

Pelosi then, once again, tried to push the benefits of the nearly $2 trillion bill while arguing it would “do many great things” for American families.

“If you are a caregiver, whether for a child or a senior or whatever…childcare is substantially supported in this legislation,” she stated. “If you are a teacher, schools will be able to be open more safely with an increased funding to do so with ventilation, separation and the rest to have our children return safely and our teachers as well.”

Today is a day of great progress, as the @SenateDems passed @POTUS #AmericanRescuePlan to save lives & livelihoods. We now urge Republicans to join us in recognition of the imminent need for decisive action & to fulfill the promise that Help Is On The Way.https://t.co/H75bV32g46 — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) March 6, 2021

Pelosi went on to point out that Monday was International Women’s Day and claimed it was important, especially on that day, to acknowledge the connection between the advancement of women and the needs that are met in the America Rescue Plan. However, Republicans have argued the plan does little to benefit anyone let alone women.

