State Department Spokesman Ned Price speaks to reporters during a news briefing at the State Department in Washington, on Monday, March 1, 2021. (Tom Brenner/Pool via AP)

UPDATED 7:51 AM PT – Tuesday, March 9, 2021

The State Department recently reiterated its opposition to the Maduro regime, which continues to illegally hold onto power in Venezuela. On Monday, the department said it’s focusing on helping the Venezuelan people to hold free and fair elections as well as ensure human rights in their country.

This announcement came after the Department of Homeland Security moved to grant 18-month legal status to Venezuelan refugees in the U.S. American diplomats noted, Venezuela needs to restore its economy that was ruined by Maduro’s corruption and mismanagement.

The State Department reiterated that more than 50 countries around the world recognize Juan Guaido as interim president of Venezuela.

