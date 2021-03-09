https://www.oann.com/state-dept-says-u-s-fully-supports-people-of-venezuela-calls-for-maduro-to-step-down/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=state-dept-says-u-s-fully-supports-people-of-venezuela-calls-for-maduro-to-step-down

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:51 AM PT – Tuesday, March 9, 2021

The State Department recently reiterated its opposition to the Maduro regime, which continues to illegally hold onto power in Venezuela. On Monday, the department said it’s focusing on helping the Venezuelan people to hold free and fair elections as well as ensure human rights in their country.

This announcement came after the Department of Homeland Security moved to grant 18-month legal status to Venezuelan refugees in the U.S. American diplomats noted, Venezuela needs to restore its economy that was ruined by Maduro’s corruption and mismanagement.

.@StateDeptSpox on Venezuela: Our overriding goal is to support a peaceful democratic transition in Venezuela through free and fair presidential and parliamentary elections and to help the Venezuelan people rebuild their lives and their country. pic.twitter.com/Yuf4HrgBbD — Department of State (@StateDept) March 8, 2021

The State Department reiterated that more than 50 countries around the world recognize Juan Guaido as interim president of Venezuela.

Today @SecMayorkas designated Venezuela for Temporary Protected Status due to extraordinary and temporary conditions in Venezuela that prevent nationals from returning safely. Learn more: https://t.co/9o7LDtevbm #TPS #TemporaryProtectedStatus — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) March 8, 2021

