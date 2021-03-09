https://www.theblaze.com/news/teen-vogue-staffers-rage-against-new-editor-in-chief

Teen Vogue staffers are in a rage against newly appointed editor-in-chief Alexi McCammond after some of her old social media posts emerged from when she was a teenager.

Many staffers said that McCammond’s posts were both racist and homophobic, and are now calling for Teen Vogue’s parent company Condé Nast to reform its hiring process.

McCammond, 27, previously worked with Axios as a political journalist, is a contributor for NBC and MSNBC, and in 2019, received an award from the National Association of Black Journalists for being the emerging journalist of the year.

What are the details?

According to reporting from the Daily Beast, staffers also “privately expressed concerns” to the company’s global chief content officer Anna Wintour, as well as CEO Roger Lynch.

In a joint statement shared on social media, the staffers wrote, “As more than 20 members of the staff of Teen Vogue, we’ve built our outlet’s reputation as a voice for justice and change — we take immense pride in our work and in creating an inclusive environment. That’s why we have written a letter to management at Condé Nast about the recent hire of Alexi McCammond as our new editor-in-chief in light of her past racist and homophobic tweets.”

The outlet reported that in 2011, McCammond tweeted, “Now googling how to not wake up with swollen, asian eyes…”

Another tweet reportedly said, “Give me a 2/10 on my chem problem, cross out all of my work and don’t explain what i did wrong … thanks a lot stupid asian T.A. you’re great.”

“We’ve heard the concerns of our readers, and we stand with you,” the letter continued. “In a moment of historically high anti-Asian violence and amid the on-going struggles of the LGBTQ community, we as the staff of Teen Vogue fully reject those sentiments. We are hopeful that an internal conversation will prove fruitful in maintaining the integrity granted to us by our audience.”

‘She has dedicated herself for being a champion for marginalized voices’

Despite the ensuing anger from some Teen Vogue staffers, a spokesperson told the Daily Beast that McCammond’s journalism has spoken for itself, lending her both the ability and expertise to land the job.

“Alexi McCammond was appointed editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue because of the values, inclusivity, and depth she has displayed through her journalism,” the spokesperson told the outlet. “Throughout her career she has dedicated herself to being a champion for marginalized voices. Two years ago she took responsibility for her social media history and apologized.”

Another apology

Following the recent controversy, McCammond also directly addressed her new colleagues and employees, telling them, “I’m beyond sorry for what you have experienced over the last twenty-four hours because of me. You’ve seen some offensive, idiotic tweets from when I was a teenager that perpetuated harmful and racist stereotypes about Asian Americans. I apologized for them years ago, but I want to be clear today: I apologize deeply to all of you for the pain this has caused.

“There’s no excuse for language like that,” she added. “I am determined to use the lessons I’ve learned as a journalist to advocate for a more diverse and equitable world. Those tweets aren’t who I am, but I understand that I have lost some of your trust, and will work doubly hard to earn it back. I want you to know I am committed to amplifying AAPI voices across our platforms, and building upon the groundbreaking, inclusive work this title is known for the world over.”

McCammond concluded, “I’m heartbroken by the nasty vitriol some of you have experienced in the wake of this situation. It is completely unacceptable. But as we navigate through this together, what matters to me is crushing the work we do. My number one mission in leading you through this next chapter is to make you all feel more confident, comfortable, and fearless in your storytelling and the boundaries we can push together as a team. From the bottom of my heart, thank you all for this opportunity and for sticking with me.”

What else?

Just weeks ago, the Biden administration accepted the resignation of McCammond’s boyfriend, TJ Ducklo, from his position as President Joe Biden’s deputy press secretary.

The resignation came after the administration suspended Ducklo, who allegedly made threats to a Politico reporter who was reporting on the couple’s relationship.

You can read more about the Ducklo controversy here.

