https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/thai-prime-minister-press-sanitizer

Politicians have always had an adversarial relationship with the press. Some much more than others. Reporters demand answers to questions no one asks other than other reporters. Elected officials would prefer to be left alone to run their territory without anyone watching. It’s a tale as old as time. If Moses had CNN back in the day, we would have lost commandments six through ten after he smashed a reporter with the tablet. There are less violent ways to avoid questions. Take Joe Biden, for example. He just doesn’t take them, knowing the press won’t do bupkus.

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha had a different way to avoid questions. When he got tired of pesky reporters, he sprayed them with disinfectant.

To those of you who require “context” and can’t just enjoy a world leader delousing annoying reporters, this is from Yahoo News:

Riled by a final question about a possible Cabinet reshuffle, he told reporters to mind their own business, then grabbed a container of alcohol mist and doused the front row before sauntering off.

PM Chan-ocha, who led a coup against the government in 2014, is known for “unpredictable behavior.” This includes past incidences of fondling a reporter’s ear and throwing banana peels at camera operators. One word comes to mind: HERO!

I’m sure the reporters were annoyed by this. But they shouldn’t be. We’re in the middle of a pandemic that, at least according to the American press, is entering its fourth wave. None of those people were social-distanced. The PM didn’t know where any of them have been. Or if they were touching their masks against the guidelines of whatever the Thai version of the CDC is. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha couldn’t take the risk.

My only regret is that Donald Trump isn’t president any more. He may have seen this video and been inspired, only with a Super Soaker. Or a paintball gun, like Ari Gold from that one episode of Entourage. Bust through the briefing room door and just start spraying people. He probably would have said, “I got your vaccine right here” before sanitizing Jim Acosta. It would have been awesome.





EXPOSED: The ACTUAL Cause of Asian Hate Crimes | Louder With Crowder youtu.be

Need a quick laugh? Check out and subscribe to our CrowderBits YouTube channel for Louder with Crowder skits, opens, and parody videos!

From Your Site Articles

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

