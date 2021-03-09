https://justthenews.com/nation/economy/dow-closed-record-high-wednesday?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at a record high of 32,297.02 on Wednesday after gaining 464.28 points.

The House of Representatives on Wednesday approved the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, which will now head to President Biden who will sign it on Friday.

CNBC reported that the Dow “soared more than 400 points to a record after falling bond yields and a new stimulus package spurred investors to snap up stocks that will benefit from a faster recovery from the pandemic.”

