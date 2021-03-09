https://hannity.com/media-room/the-purge-disney-pulls-dumbo-peter-pan-the-aristocats-swiss-family-robinson-for-younger-viewers/

The Disney Corporation moved in recent weeks to limit access for younger viewers to classic cartoons ‘Dumbo,’ ‘Peter Pan,’ and other titles over “racist stereotypes” and other content.

According to the Disney website, ‘Peter Pan’ was included because “The film portrays Native people in a stereotypical manner that reflects neither the diversity of Native peoples nor their authentic cultural traditions. It shows them speaking in an unintelligible language and repeatedly refers to them as ‘redskins,’ an offensive term. Peter and the Lost Boys engage in dancing, wearing headdresses and other exaggerated tropes.”

Disney+ has removed several movies from children’s profiles, including Peter Pan and Dumbo, on its service due to negative stereotypes. Adults can still view the movies on their Disney+ accounts. Read more: https://t.co/pTHIcuCYGz pic.twitter.com/qXSsQEVbf4 — WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12) March 9, 2021

If your little ones want to watch Peter Pan, Dumbo, and a few other titles, you may have to stream those cartoons from an adult’s profile. https://t.co/XgnIkeTDJH — FOX Carolina News (@foxcarolinanews) March 9, 2021

Adult Disney+ profiles still have access to the films with the content warning, writes https://t.co/4LAGGkSt2z. https://t.co/JZYUTbGzJk — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) March 9, 2021

Adults with Disney+ accounts can still access the films with the content warnings.https://t.co/9b9ePVAApD — WMBD News (@WMBDNews) March 9, 2021

Adults with Disney+ accounts can still access the films with the content warnings.https://t.co/YptgkzD4WQ — NEWS10 ABC (@WTEN) March 9, 2021

“Per the initiative, children under 7 will be forbidden from watching ‘Dumbo,’ ‘Peter Pan’ ‘Swiss Family Robinson’ and the ‘The Aristocats.’ Settings on the app will prevent the movies from even showing up on the young viewers’ profiles. Disney explained its rationale behind each film’s removal on the kid-focused Stories Matter section of their website,” reports the New York Post.

“The leader of the group in Dumbo is Jim Crow, which shares the name of laws that enforced racial segregation in the Southern United States,” per the site.

Other films were removed for their depiction of Native Americans.

“These stereotypes were wrong then and are wrong now,” the advisories read. “Rather than remove this content, we want to acknowledge its harmful impact, learn from it and spark conversation to create a more inclusive future together.”

Read the full report at the New York Post.

MR POTATO HEAD, 1953-2021: Hasbro Says He Was ‘Limited When It Comes to Gender Identity’ posted by Hannity Staff – 2.25.21 Update*** The Vice President of Global Brands for Hasbro spoke with Fast Company after revealing the company will drop ‘Mister’ from ‘Mister Potato Head,’ saying the toy was “limiting when it comes to both gender identity and family structure.” “Culture has evolved,” Kimberly Boyd, Hasbro’s senior vice president of global brands, told Fast Company. “Kids want to be able to represent their own experiences. The way the brand currently exists — with the ‘Mr.’ and ‘Mrs.’ — is limiting when it comes to both gender identity and family structure.” Mr Potato Head is no more as classic toy goes gender neutral https://t.co/Ig2ZKw4vLo — Sky News (@SkyNews) February 25, 2021 Read the full report at the New York Post. Original Story: The Hasbro toy company confirmed this week they plan to drop the “Mister” from their classic character “Mr. Potato Head,” vowing to release a gender-neutral version called “Potato Head” later this year. “Toy makers have been updating their classic brands to appeal to kids today. Barbie has shed its blonde image and now comes in multiple skin tones and body shapes. Thomas the Tank Engine added more girl characters. And American Girl is now selling a boy doll,” reports the Associated Press. “Hasbro said Mr. Potato Head, which has been around for about 70 years, needed a modern makeover.” “Starting in the fall, Hasbro will sell Potato Head family kits. They’ll come with two non-gendered ‘adult’ potatoes, one ‘baby’ potato and 42 accessories,” writes Bloomberg News. Mr. Potato Head is no longer a mister. Hasbro, the company that makes the potato-shaped plastic toy, is giving the spud a gender neutral new name: Potato Head. The change will appear on boxes this year. https://t.co/yUAO4bVYG0 — The Associated Press (@AP) February 25, 2021 Hasbro rebranding Mr. Potato Head as gender-neutral ‘Potato Head’ later this yearhttps://t.co/Eb4w4u2EiF — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 25, 2021 “Hasbro, the company that makes the potato-shaped plastic toy, is giving the spud a gender neutral new name: Potato Head. The change will appear on boxes this year,” adds the AP. Read the full report at the Associated Press. MR POTATO HEAD CANCELED: Hasbro to Drop ‘Gendered Toy’, Will Release ‘Potato Head’ This Year posted by Hannity Staff – 2.25.21 The Hasbro toy company confirmed this week they plan to drop the “Mister” from their classic character “Mr. Potato Head,” vowing to release a gender-neutral version called “Potato Head” later this year. “Toy makers have been updating their classic brands to appeal to kids today. Barbie has shed its blonde image and now comes in multiple skin tones and body shapes. Thomas the Tank Engine added more girl characters. And American Girl is now selling a boy doll,” reports the Associated Press. “Hasbro said Mr. Potato Head, which has been around for about 70 years, needed a modern makeover.” “Starting in the fall, Hasbro will sell Potato Head family kits. They’ll come with two non-gendered ‘adult’ potatoes, one ‘baby’ potato and 42 accessories,” writes Bloomberg News. Mr. Potato Head is no longer a mister. Hasbro, the company that makes the potato-shaped plastic toy, is giving the spud a gender neutral new name: Potato Head. The change will appear on boxes this year. https://t.co/yUAO4bVYG0 — The Associated Press (@AP) February 25, 2021 Hasbro rebranding Mr. Potato Head as gender-neutral ‘Potato Head’ later this yearhttps://t.co/Eb4w4u2EiF — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 25, 2021 “Hasbro, the company that makes the potato-shaped plastic toy, is giving the spud a gender neutral new name: Potato Head. The change will appear on boxes this year,” adds the AP. Read the full report at the Associated Press.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

