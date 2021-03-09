https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/sports-industry-took-massive-economic-nosedive-amid-covid-pandemic-and?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The sports industry has taken a significant financial hit as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic and related lockdowns.

Forbes has estimated that the revenues for the NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL and NCAA March Madness collectively slumped a whopping $14.1 billion in 2020.

Major League Baseball’s estimated revenue took a precipitous dive, plummeting to $4 billion in 2020 from $10.5 billion in 2019, while the NFL was sacked with a steep drop to $9.5 billion in 2020 from $14.5 billion in 2019. The NCAA’s March Madness was canceled in 2020 and Forbes pegged that revenue at $0.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

