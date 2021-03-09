https://www.dailywire.com/news/the-truth-was-totally-ignored-and-omitted-meghans-half-sister-challenges-her-claims

In an interview with Inside Edition, Samantha Markle, 56, half-sister to Meghan Markle by way of their father, blasted some of the claims Meghan made in her interview with Oprah Winfrey, asserting, “The truth was totally ignored and omitted.”

In the interview, Oprah asked, “Samantha Markle, your half-sister on your father’s side, has written a supposedly ‘tell-all’ book about you. What is your relationship with her?”

“I think it would be very hard to ‘tell all’ when you don’t know me,” Markle replied. “I grew up as an only child.”

Inside Edition said to Samantha Markle, the author of “The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister: A Memoir, Part One,” “Meghan says you ‘don’t know’ her. Did you have a relationship with her growing up?”

“I don’t know how she can say I don’t know her and she was an only child,” Samantha responded. “We’ve got photographs over a lifespan of us together. So how can she not know me?”

In the Winfrey interview, Meghan claimed, “The last time I saw her must have been at least 18, 19 years ago, and before that, ten years before that.”

But Inside Edition showed a picture of the two women at Samantha’s college graduation, saying, “But here they are at Samantha’s college graduation in 2008, 13 years ago.”

Meghan claimed her half-sister only changed her name back to Markle after Meghan’s relationship with Harry became public, saying, “She changed her last name back to Markle — I think she was in her early 50s at that time — only when I started dating Harry. So I think that says enough.”

But Samantha countered, “I was a Markle before she was. I thought that was kind of weird that she would say I only changed my name back when she met Harry. Markle has always been my name.”

“Samantha then showed Inside Edition her petition to change her name that was dated back to December 1997 and her college diploma, which says Samantha M. Markle,” The Daily Mail noted.

Town and Country Magazine reported in 2018, “Samantha, who is also known by the name Samantha Grant, is 17 years Meghan’s senior,” then quoted Samantha Markle saying, “Life is about cashing in. You take opportunities as they arise and hopefully you enjoy the ride and make it as positive as you can. There’s nothing wrong with it.”

Commenting on Meghan’s claim that she had contemplated suicide, Samantha, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2008 and uses a wheelchair, stated, “Depression is not an excuse for treating people like dishrags and disposing of them.”

The Daily Mail offered some examples of some questionable claims Meghan Markle made: Meghan claimed that she never researched Harry or the Royal Family before the relationship started, yet the couple’s biography, “Finding Freedom,” stated that prior to Meghan’s first date with Harry in 2016, “Naturally both participants in this blind date did their homework with a thorough Google search. Harry, who scoped out Meghan on social media, was interested.”

Another claim: Meghan said the couple had been secretly married before their wedding by the Archbishop of Canterbury. The Daily Mail noted, “Church of England marriages require at least two witnesses and the public must also have unrestricted access to the building during any marriage ceremony to allow for valid objections against the marriage. At the time the couple were living in the grounds of Kensington Palace, and their residence is off limits to the public.”

Meghan claimed the right for her son Archie to be a prince was taken away, saying the “idea of the first member of color in this family not being titled in the same way that other grandchildren would be. … It’s not their right to take away,” yet as The Daily Wire reported:

But the rule barring great-grandchildren of the sovereign, in this case, Queen Elizabeth, from being titled dates back much further than Archie’s birth. In fact, the rule goes back to King George V who, in 1917 — more than 100 years before Archie was born — issued “letters patent” — a royal order — decreeing that just children and grandchildren would be able to use “prince” or “princess” and the honorary “HRH,” or “his or her royal highness.”

