https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/03/09/this-is-a-real-take-max-boot-says-andrew-cuomos-dishonesty-is-inexcusable-but-what-about-donald-trump-and-republicans-you-guys/

If Max Boot didn’t already exist, we’d have to invent him.

Seriously, check out this amazing feat of intellectual acrobatics, performed in the name of shielding New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo from criticism over his role in the deaths of thousands of elderly New Yorkers:

Cuomo’s dishonesty is inexcusable, but the covid death rate in New York nursing homes is only the 18th-highest in the country. Mississippi has the highest nursing home death rate by far—4x higher than New York’s. Where is GOP criticism of @tatereeves?https://t.co/oRolQY1G0W — Max Boot (@MaxBoot) March 8, 2021

Did Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves order that nursing homes take in COVID19-positive patients and then try to cover it up? We must’ve missed that.

Did officials in Mississippi conspire to cover up the real death toll? I’ll wait… — BMatt (@RadicalRising) March 9, 2021

Or maybe, Max Boot is just living in an alternate universe. We’re gonna go with that — and so will you, once you read this gaslighting drivel-fest:

But it’s not as if Democrats and the media are giving [Andrew Cuomo] a pass. The New York Times has led the charge in uncovering the sexual harassment scandal, and the Democratic leader of the New York State Senate just called on him to resign, with the Democratic State Assembly speaker not far behind. Cuomo has almost no defenders among prominent Democrats.

How often, by contrast, do you see the right uncovering misconduct among Republicans or demanding accountability? Almost never. Political scientists talk about “asymmetrical polarization,” where Republicans go further right than Democrats go left. The result is asymmetrical accountability. The mainstream media and Democrats are generally tough on Democrats accused of wrongdoing (as former senator Al Franken (D-Minn.) can attest), while right-wing media and politicians act as apologists for far worse miscreants — such as former president Donald Trump. … The stark differences in accountability between Democrats and Republicans underscore the reality that the GOP these days is interested only in keeping power — not in exercising it responsibly. The only thing, it seems, that Republican elected officials can do to arouse the ire of their base is to criticize Trump. Republicans have no right to crow about Democratic misconduct until they show more interest in getting their own house in order. Their double standard — excoriating Cuomo, excusing Trump — is egregious.

We’d ask if we’re taking crazy pills, but it’s clear that Max Boot has already emptied the bottle by himself.

So you are going to “whatabout” this? — David Hammond (@ReggieMoto) March 8, 2021

The best Maximum Bootlicker can do is “but whatabout…” https://t.co/EvAebMHpGQ — Noam Blum (@neontaster) March 9, 2021

No, literally, that’s what he does:

Pay no attention to the governor with actual blood on his hands!

He’s closin’ in!

This is a real take? — watts (@Wattamus) March 9, 2021

Pro tip: when you follow “inexcusable” with a “but,” everything after the but is, in fact, an excuse. https://t.co/iVpuibGXP2 — Mike B (@nightflyblog) March 9, 2021

“This is inexcusable but here’s an excuse.” Great take. — Non-Jags Board Game Guy (@MoviePaul) March 9, 2021

Only the best from Max Boot.

Did Reeves write a book about his “success?” Did he win an Emmy for giving dishonest briefings that played a pivotal role in a coordinated cover up? https://t.co/en5SxBjTQj — Sam Burnham (@C_SamBurnham) March 9, 2021

Did the govenor of Mississippi mandate that nursing home residents who tested positive for COVID be returned to their group living environment? Did he then lie about the number of deaths in those group living environments? And then go on to profit off that lie? https://t.co/NPC861oMTX — Jen Monroe 🗽🌐 🎧 🦥 (@jenniferm_q) March 9, 2021

Not a good look, and awesome conflation. Did MS doctor their numbers? More check mark stupidity https://t.co/T9TtKcQGf1 — Simmias (@Simmiasofthebes) March 9, 2021

Maximum Boot, minimum integrity.

Max vs any and all criticism of someone with a D next to their name pic.twitter.com/xzarjL0vN1 — TLG, Legally Distinct Nut Person (@TLGDoesThings) March 9, 2021

Fact check: true.

This checks out as well:

You are an embarrassment. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 9, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

