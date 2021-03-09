https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/time-action-new-hampshire-house-election-law-committee-vote-wednesday-sb43-forensic-audits-windhams-voting-machines-email-link/

Guest post by Ken Eyring in New Hampshire–

If you want election integrity in Windham, NH… then TAKE ACTION! NOW!!! It’s not tough to get out of that comfort zone… just do it! The past several months have been filled with others doing the heavy lifting seeking answers to the “Windham Incident”.

Last week ended with the excellent news that NH Secretary of State Bill Gardner had agreed to a plan that he wants amended “as is” to Senate Bill SB43. It’s being called “The Gardner Amendment.” If passed, it would trigger forensic audits on Windham’s Diebold AccuVote voting machines AND the November 3, 2020 general election ballots.

Those audits would provide answers to troubling questions surrounding the enormous discrepancy between the November 3, 2020 election day totals and a recount 9 days later.

But there are a few people in influential positions who are against the forensic audits. Who will get their way? You, or them? YOU DECIDE!

Time is short. The NH House Election Law Committee will VOTE TOMORROW on SB43 and Amendment(s). Let the Committee Members know IMMEDIATELY that you want SB43 passed as amended with the “Gardner Amendment“. You must be respectful! You must do it RIGHT NOW!!!

Click on this link to create a new email to the NH House Election Law Committee: [email protected]

Copy/Paste this text into the Subject: “PLEASE SUPPORT SB43 AS AMENDED WITH THE GARDNER AMENDMENT”

Read the rest here.

