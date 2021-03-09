https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-no-more-money-for-rinos

Former President Donald Trump has had it with Republicans In Name Only (RINOs).

“No more money for RINOS,” Trump said in statement released Monday by his Save America political action committee. “They do nothing but hurt the Republican Party and our great voting base — they will never lead us to Greatness.”

Then, as he has for more than five years, he asked supporters for money. “Send your donation to Save America PAC at DonaldJTrump.com. We will bring it all back stronger than ever before!”

Trump’s comments followed reports over the weekend that his lawyers had sent out cease-and-desist letters to three fundraising entities for the Republican Party — the Republican National Committee (RNC), the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) and the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), according to Politico.

“Trump was furious that his name has been bandied about by organizations that help Republicans who voted to impeach him — without his permission,” the political website said. “Trump, who made his fortune in licensing, has always been sensitive to how his name has been used to fundraise and support members, even while in office.” Politico reports:

On Friday, the RNC sent out two emails asking supporters to donate as a way to add their name to a “thank you” card for Trump. “President Trump will ALWAYS stand up for the American People, and I just thought of the perfect way for you to show that you support him!” the email states. “As one of President Trump’s MOST LOYAL supporters, I think that YOU, deserve the great honor of adding your name to the Official Trump ‘Thank You’ Card.” A follow-up email was sent hours later to “President Trump’s TOP supporters” warning of a deadline of 10 hours to get their names on the card.

Trump’s targeting of “RINOs” also follows his attempt to explain what happened in two runoff races in Georgia. Republicans had to win both Senate races on Jan. 3 to keep control of the chamber, but instead lost them both.

“To set the record straight, there were two reasons the Senate races were lost in Georgia,” Trump said in a statement on Thursday. “First, Republicans did not turn out to vote because they were so angry and disappointed with Georgia Republican leadership and Governor [Brian] Kemp for failing to stand up to Stacey Abrams,” he said, going on to slam the state’s Consent Decree, which he has blasted in the past.

“Second, Senator Mitch McConnell’s refusal to go above $600 per person on the stimulus check payments when the two Democrat opponents were touting $2,000 per person in ad after ad,” Trump said. “This latter point was used against our Senators and the $2,000 will be approved anyway by the Democrats who bought the Georgia election — and McConnell let them do it!”

