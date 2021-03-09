https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/09/trumps-call-for-republicans-to-donate-to-his-pac-and-not-the-rnc-earns-ted-lieus-approval/

Former President Trump issued a short statement late saying “no more money for RINOS” and he encouraged donors to send money to his PAC instead of the RNC:

This earned Rep. Ted Lieu’s approval:

It appears that the former president was responded to a letter he received from the RNC that told him they would continue to use his name and likeness for fundraising purposes:

And that was in response to Trump sending the RNC a cease-and-desist order:

We’ll have to keep an eye on this to see if it blows up, but right now the GOP is certainly working to stay in the former president’s good graces:

Well, it could happen, right?

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...