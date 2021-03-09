https://thelibertyloft.com/vance-meghan-markle-prince-harry-pretend-they-are-societys-real-victims/

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Los Angeles, CA — In an appearance on Tucker Carlson’s television show, JD Vance did not mix words when he spoke about the recent interview that has taken mainstream media any storm. Specifically, he talked about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s recent interview with Oprah Winfrey where they described how they are victims of society. Vance said that the attitude that the two displayed was a terrible attitude to have.

Vance described how the attitude that the two displayed was that they were owed something when they really owe those around them for all they have. Both believe that they deserve special treatment and that they were mistreated. Many of the complaints that were made by both were superficial and childish.

Vance went on to describe how this is teaching children who are watching that virtue and character are not important, that they can simply complain all the time. Those are not the virtues that we expect out of our leaders. But it was not what Vance said here that is eye-catching, it was how he expanded on it.

Carlson said that these actions have consequences and how childish the arguments were. Vance said that the reason no one is responding to the questions appropriately is that this is a tactic to distract from the fact that the ruling class has failed to govern the country effectively. Vance shared that we are not discussing the broken society that we live in, but rather how a literal Royal claims to be oppressed.

Across the country, the woke culture has used victimhood to argue and distract from various aspects of society. They have argued that systemic racism is present in our nation, specifically in our law enforcement community. Rather than addressing the broken societal issues, they want to focus on victimhood. The same argument has been used time and again for the LGBTQ community.

JD Vance is correct. The victimhood argument is a distraction from the real issues of society. We have an elitist ruling class across the world that has failed to govern effectively. Rather than addressing the issues, they continue to drive societal divisions through victimhood arguments. It’s all part of their Marxist agenda.

You can see part of JD’s comments in the video clip below.

JavaScript is not available. Tucker Carlson & @JDVance1 Calling Out Woke Capital & The Ruling Class For Using Victimhood To Distract Us While They Loot The CountryJD: “This is fundamentally a tactic to distract from the fact that our Ruling Class has failed to govern the country effectively.” pic.twitter.com/psyJbQKuVF

Stay tuned to The Liberty Loft, as we continue to bring you the latest news. You can find us on a wide variety of social media channels or subscribe to our notifications to receive all the latest information as it is released.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

