In August 2018 conservative television and radio host Alex Jones was banned by Twitter, Facebook, Google-Youtube and Apple on the same day within hours of each other.

It certainly appeared that the tech giants were colluding and working together to eliminate Infowars and Alex Jones’s voice online.

In October 2020 Benghazi hero John “Tig” Tiegen was banned from Facebook and Instagram after a far-left activist shot and killed a Trump supporter at his rally in Denver.

On January 7, 2021, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat and Shopify all deleted and banned President Donald Trump following the January 6 rioting that was planned for weeks prior to the protest at the US Capitol.

Obviously, the tech giants have been colluding on some level for a long time in censoring and banning conservative voices.

On January 13, 2021, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton opened an investigation on Google, Facebook, Twitter, Amazon Web Services, and Apple, asking the companies for their policies and practices regarding content moderation and, more specifically, for information related to Parler, a social media application recently terminated or blocked by Google, Amazon, and Apple.

This was after the tech giants colluded to take down social media platform Parler. Conservatives flocked to Parler after President Trump was banned from the far-left tyrannical platforms so the tech gods had it shut down.

Since that time Twitter has removed hundreds, if not thousands, of conservative voices including The Gateway Pundit for unapproved content.

Now Twitter is suing the Texas AG. These tech giants believe they are above the government.

The Associated Press reported:

Twitter has filed a lawsuit against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, claiming the Republican used his office to retaliate against it for banning the account of former President Donald Trump following the riot at the U.S. Capitol. Days after the deadly January insurrection, Paxton announced an investigation into Twitter and four other major technology companies for what he called “the seemingly coordinated de-platforming of the President.” The attorney general’s office demanded that the companies produce a variety of records related to their content moderation policies and troves of internal communications. Twitter responded Monday with a federal lawsuit alleging Paxton is seeking to punish it for taking Trump’s account offline — a decision the social media company says is protected free speech. It asks a judge to declare the decision to be under the ambit of the First Amendment and to, in essence, halt Paxton’s investigation. “Paxton made clear that he will use the full weight of his office, including his expansive investigatory powers, to retaliate against Twitter for having made editorial decisions with which he disagrees,” lawyers for the company wrote in the suit filed in a Northern California court. Spokespersons for Paxton’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday evening.

