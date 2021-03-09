https://www.theblaze.com/news/twitter-suspends-steven-crowder-account-without-explanation

In what may serve as just the latest example of Big Tech’s targeting of conservatives, Twitter has suspended the account of popular BlazeTV host Steven Crowder without explanation.

Crowder confirmed the suspension to TheBlaze Tuesday afternoon, adding that he had been locked out of his account since earlier in the morning and that the company never informed him as to why it took the action against him.

“No idea why Twitter locked me out, as in the allotted category (wherein they would include said information) was left blank,” he told TheBlaze, adding, “Behold, the modern ‘public square!'”

TheBlaze reached out to Twitter seeking an explanation for the suspension, but did not receive a reply in time for publication.

Crowder, who has frequently criticized modern Big Tech monopolies such as Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube for their unabashed censorship and suppression of conservative voices, was suspended from Twitter for about 12 hours last month reportedly for alleging instances of voter fraud.

The conservative political commentator has characterized Big Tech censorship as one of the most important issues facing the country.

While it is not known whether this incident is connected to the suspension, on Monday, Crowder reposted a 5-year-old video on his Twitter account in recognition of International Women’s Day. In the video, he dresses up as a transgender woman and goes to exercise at a Planet Fitness — setting off the “lunk alarm” twice for dropping weights.

The video reportedly sparked some outrage on the platform.

Twitter is not the only Big Tech platform that has censored and suppressed Crowder. YouTube has reportedly manipulated its search algorithm to bury content from Crowder’s channel, despite the fact that the channel boasts more than 4 million subscribers and videos with tens of millions of views. Then, in February, Crowder’s team announced that they had filed a lawsuit against Facebook over “unfair competition, fraud, false advertising, and antitrust” violations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

