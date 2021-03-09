https://thehill.com/homenews/media/542350-uk-media-regulator-investigating-piers-morgans-comments-about-meghan

United Kingdom media regulator Ofcom has launched an investigation into comments made by “Good Morning Britain” host Piers Morgan about the former Meghan MarkleMeghan MarklePiers Morgan defends queen, takes on Meghan-Harry fans after Oprah interview Stephen Miller weighs in on royal controversy Leslie Jordan backs Meghan and Harry after bombshell interview: ‘The gays have got your back’ MORE after it received tens of thousands of complaints.

Speaking to Variety, an Ofcom spokesperson said, “We have launched an investigation into Monday’s episode of ‘Good Morning Britain’ under our harm and offence rules.”

Morgan on Monday said he did not believe Meghan’s account of her time in the royal family and of her mental health struggles.

Meghan said during her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey Oprah Gail WinfreyPiers Morgan defends queen, takes on Meghan-Harry fans after Oprah interview Stephen Miller weighs in on royal controversy Leslie Jordan backs Meghan and Harry after bombshell interview: ‘The gays have got your back’ MORE that she struggled with suicidal thoughts while pregnant with her first child and said she did not receive help when she voiced her concerns to the palace.

“Who did you go to? What did they say to you? I’m sorry, I don’t believe a word she said, Meghan Markle. I wouldn’t believe it if she read me a weather report,” Morgan said on Monday.

According to the spokesperson, Ofcom received 41,015 complaints regarding Morgan by 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Morgan has come under extensive criticism over his remarks, including from a fellow presenter Tuesday on the morning program.

Morgan stormed off set of “Good Morning Britain” on Tuesday after Alex Beresford criticized his remarks.

“I understand that you don’t like Meghan Markle, you’ve made it so clear a number of times on this program, a number of times. And I understand that you’ve got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle, or you had one. And she cut you off,” Beresford said. “She’s entitled to cut you off, if she wants to.”

Morgan cut in, saying, “OK, I’m done with this,” before walking off set.

As Variety reports, Morgan returned to set and appeared to partially walk back on his statements that cast doubt on Meghan’s mental health.

“Let me just state for the record on my position on mental illness and on suicide. These are clearly extremely serious things and should be taken extremely seriously and if someone is feeling that way they should get the treatment and the help they need every time. And if they belong to an institution like the Royal family and they go and seek that help they should absolutely be given it,” Morgan said.

“It’s not for me to question if she felt suicidal, I am not in her mind and that is for her to say,” he continued. “My real concern was a disbelief frankly… that she went to a senior member of the Royal household and told them she was suicidal and was told she could not have any help because it would be a bad look for the family. If that is true a) that person should be fired and b) the Royal family have serious questions that need to be answered.”

ITV chief executive Carolyn McCall on Tuesday said that she believed Meghan completely, Variety reports, and said her company was “committed to mental health and wellbeing.”

