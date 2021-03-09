https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/update-state-senator-calls-green-bay-mayor-resign-top-democrat-given-keys-arena-absentee-ballots-stored-counted-election-day/

Earlier today Wisconsin Spotlight reported that former top Democrat operative Michael Spitzer-Rubenstein was given keys to the KI Center ballroom in Green Bay, Wisconsin where absentee ballots were stored and counted for days prior to the 2020 election.

New emails confirmed this development in the battleground state.

Wisconsin already had its election issues.

Wisconsin Spotlight reported:

Here’s what the emails and Wisconsin Spotlight’s investigation found: A former Democratic operative, Michael Spitzer-Rubenstein, served as a de facto elections administrator and had access to Green Bay’s absentee ballots days before the election

Spitzer-Rubenstein asked Green Bay’s clerk if he and his team members could help correct or “cure” absentee ballots like they did in Milwaukee.

Green Bay’s clerk grew increasingly frustrated with the takeover of her department by the Democrat Mayor’s staff and outside groups.

Brown County Clerk Sandy Juno said the contract stipulated that Spitzer-Rubenstein would have four of the five keys to the KI Center ballroom where ballots were stored and counted.

Brown County’s clerk said the city of Green Bay “went rogue.”

Election law experts said the city illegally gave left-leaning groups authority over the election. Following the news earlier today Wisconsin State Senator Roger Roth called on Green Bay’s Mayor Eric Genrich to resign. FOX 11 News reported: An Appleton state senator is asking for Green Bay’s mayor to resign after a state conservative group released a report providing more detail on how the city handled the November 2020 election. Republican State Sen. Roger Roth wrote on Twitter that the Wisconsin Spotlight report shows Mayor Eric Genrich “ceded his responsibility to safeguard the integrity of our elections to an outside, partisan organization and I am calling on him to resign from office immediately.” Roth’s district does not include the City of Green Bay. https://t.co/k1y2cSgnJD — Senator Roger Roth (@SenatorRoth) March 9, 2021

