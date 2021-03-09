https://thefederalist.com/2021/03/09/vaccinated-president-joe-biden-undermines-vaccine-efficacy-with-double-mask-inside-small-business/

President Joe Biden, who has been vaccinated from the novel Wuhan coronavirus since early January, wore two masks inside a Washington D.C. small business Tuesday.

He’s been vaccinated for months now. His actions are anti-science and undermine the fight against the virus. The president needs to be communicating to the public that the vaccine works. https://t.co/lizio9ZOjt — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) March 9, 2021

The two-dose Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, which Biden was administered his second shot of on Jan. 11, works far better at stopping the virus than masks or lockdowns, boasting a 95 percent efficacy rating for individuals aged 16 and older.

By double-masking after being vaccinated and demanding all Americans wear masks regardless of immunity status, Biden is insinuating that the Pfizer vaccine won’t protect him but masks will. The aggressive pursuit for religious mask wearing, even for those who receive the vaccine, only casts further disincentive to accept a shot in the arm from the government if its demanded behavior remains unchanged, therefore undermining public confidence in the vaccine.

Recent reporting from the Wall Street Journal meanwhile, would incriminate Biden as a Russian asset for the double-mask deterring vaccination by Democrat standards. According to the Journal on Sunday, Russian intelligence agencies have launched a disinformation campaign to sink American faith in the coronavirus vaccines produced by the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed. Such claims of effective widespread Russian interference however, have routinely been amplified out of proportion by legacy outlets as they perpetuated the never-ending Russia hoax implicating President Donald Trump as a Kremlin agent.

Biden has usually worn a face mask even after the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine, though his appearance Tuesday wearing two masks to encourage Americans to do the same signals a push that the public begins to comply with the moving goalposts. White House coronavirus task force leader Dr. Anthony Fauci began encouraging Americans to wear two masks in January, 10 months after he infamously told the public in March last year, “there’s no reason to be walking around with a mask,” let alone two.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

