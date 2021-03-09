https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/video-meghan-markle-says-constant-complaining-whining-british-royals-like-greatest-fairy-tale-ever-told-greg-kelly-responds/

Such victims!

Former Prince Harry and Meghan Markle went on with Oprah for their latest interview so Meghan could whine about how horrible she was treated as a former princess by the British Royals.

Poor dears.

Newsmax host Greg Kelly went off on the pampered couple and their traumatic experiences as prince and princess.

Is anyone really buying this?

Meghan told Oprah she cried about bridesmaid dresses before the wedding. The horror!

Greg Kelly: “None of it makes sense. Is she in 8th grade? She’s talking about her sister-in-law making her cry, or I made her cry, or she made me cry.”

Meghan Markle went on to tell Oprah that her story is “greater than any fairy tale you’ve ever read” to which Greg Kelly responded, “Is there any fairy tale you’ve ever read, OK. I’ve read Aladdin, right? With the magic carpet, the genies and the bottles but no! This is the greatest fairy tale. They had an argument about money. I think that is what this all gets down to and they moved out. It is not the greatest fairy tale ever told.”

