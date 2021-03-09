https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/09/watch-asian-immigrant-uber-driver-attacked-by-anti-mask-passenger-in-san-francisco/

The San Francisco Police Department is investigating after a female passenger was caught on video attacking an Asian immigrant Uber driver after the driver asked her to put on a mask:

The man says the woman taunted him with racial slurs and threatened to shoot him before she left the car and pepper-sprayed him:

He says she sprayed him “like a roach”:

“What the hell is wrong with people?”:

Over to you, SFPD:

But how come the police can’t locate this woman by now? Uber has all of her contact and payment information:

The driver also had to fight with Uber to get reimbursed for the cleaning of his car, which he says is still not enough to cover his costs:

We’ll keep you posted.

***

