https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/09/watch-asian-immigrant-uber-driver-attacked-by-anti-mask-passenger-in-san-francisco/

The San Francisco Police Department is investigating after a female passenger was caught on video attacking an Asian immigrant Uber driver after the driver asked her to put on a mask:

UBER RIDERS COUGH ON, ASSAULT, PEPPER SPRAY DRIVER

Driver Subhakar Khadka, who is South Asian, says he believes he was targeted because of his race. He picked up 3 women in the Bayview yesterday afternoon on San Bruno Avenue. https://t.co/Tzr7kTfyKQ pic.twitter.com/f8PiHDZ9CZ — Betty Yu (@BettyKPIX) March 9, 2021

The man says the woman taunted him with racial slurs and threatened to shoot him before she left the car and pepper-sprayed him:

When he noticed one of the passengers was not wearing a mask, he asked her politely to wear one. He drove them to a nearby gas station to purchase one. By then, he says the women already started yelling racial slurs, taunted him, and threatened to shoot him. — Betty Yu (@BettyKPIX) March 9, 2021

He says she sprayed him “like a roach”:

He said that the woman in red pepper sprayed him “like a roach.”

Khadka said “if I was another complexion, I would have not gotten that treatment from them… The moment I opened my mouth to speak, they realized I’m not among one of them, so it’s easy for them to intimidate me.” — Betty Yu (@BettyKPIX) March 9, 2021

“What the hell is wrong with people?”:

What the hell is wrong with people? https://t.co/u41Ay7B3Op — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 9, 2021

Over to you, SFPD:

They also yelled anti Asian slurs at him (the driver is from Nepal). I guess this is just another privileged Asian who SF decided is overrepresented at Lowell High… https://t.co/bbEMesnEhE — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) March 9, 2021

But how come the police can’t locate this woman by now? Uber has all of her contact and payment information:

UPDATE: An Uber spokesperson sent me this statement— “The behavior seen in the video is appalling. The rider no longer has access to Uber.” — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) March 9, 2021

The driver also had to fight with Uber to get reimbursed for the cleaning of his car, which he says is still not enough to cover his costs:

UPDATE: Subhakar shared these images with me detailing how Uber offered him $20 to clean his car after one of the riders, according to SFPD sprayed what is believed to be pepper spray in his car. Uber then offered him $40. In the end he was given $120 for his ordeal. pic.twitter.com/iEHaf9aYTD — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) March 9, 2021

We’ll keep you posted.

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

