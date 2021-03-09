https://www.wnd.com/2021/03/watch-biden-forgets-name-defense-secretary-pentagon/

It’s Lloyd Austin, Joe.

And it’s called the Pentagon.

That’s the name of the U.S. Defense secretary, a name forgotten by President Biden when he was announcing the appointment of two generals to commands on Monday. The president also forgot the name of the “outfit” he runs.

Whoops: Biden forgets the name of the Pentagon, as well as the name of his secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin pic.twitter.com/ZtcgHLBIAO — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 8, 2021

“I want to thank the — former general, I keep calling him general — the guy who runs that outfit over there. I want to make sure we thank the secretary,” Biden said.

It was only a day earlier that former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon said America should prepare for a transition to a President Harris.

Bannon was speaking with the author of the book “Biden Unauthorized,” Mike McCormick, on his “War Room” video podcast, reported Conservative Brief.

Bannon pointed to a photo of Biden on the cover of McCormick’s book that was taken some years ago, showing a glint in the eyes of the longtime senator and former vice president.

His “eyes are now dead,” Bannon said of Biden, noting Harris has a much greater role than previous vice presidents, including meeting with foreign leaders.

“Kamala Harris is printed up in playbooks, always there for these meetings,” Bannon said. “Pence was never that. That’s not the role of the vice president.”

See the remarks:

Former Secret Service member Dan Bongino, in a recent interview with Sean Hannity, said he was “hearing from people close to the situation that Biden’s cognitive decline is rapidly worsening and is becoming increasingly difficult to mask.”

“The Democrats are going to have to make a decision soon,” he said.

Democrats already have moved in Congress to restrict Biden’s authority to launch a nuclear strike as well as presidential war powers.

President Trump mentioned during House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s second attempt to remove him from office through impeachment that he wasn’t concerned about Congress using the 25th Amendment to remove him.

But he said Joe Biden should be.

“Free speech is under assault like never before,” the president said during a visit to the Mexican border. “The 25th Amendment is of zero risk to me, but will come back to haunt Joe Biden and the Biden administration. As the expression goes, be careful what you wish for.”

President Trump: “Free speech is under assault like never before. The 25th Amendment is of zero risk to me, but will come back to haunt Joe Biden and the Biden Administration. As the expression goes, be careful what you wish for.” pic.twitter.com/e7CeBOj0iK — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) January 12, 2021

Before the election, Pelosi announced legislation to give Congress authority to use the 25th Amendment to remove a president. She insisted at a news conference at the Capitol that it wasn’t about Trump but was prompted by a need for more congressional oversight of the White House.

At the time, she said Trump would “face the judgment of the voters.”

Trump fired back on Twitter.

“Crazy Nancy Pelosi is looking at the 25th Amendment in order to replace Joe Biden with Kamala Harris,” he wrote. “The Dems want that to happen fast because Sleepy Joe is out of it!!!”

During the 2020 campaign a common topic of discussion was Biden’s apparent cognitive decline.

Now in the White House, he recently stumbled over the names of members of Congress, then interrupted himself with “What am I doing here? I’m gonna lose track here.”

A new poll found 30% of likely voters believe he will quit the White House and not run for reelection.

Rasmussen Reports also found only 39% believe the Democratic president is setting the agenda in Washington.

Rasmussen said 23% say the national media is calling the shots. Only 15% think Congress is in charge and just 9% believe the Republican opposition is setting the agenda.

The survey heard from 1,000 likely voters from Feb. 28-March 1. It has a margin of error of 3%.

