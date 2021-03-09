https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-candace-owens-announces-her-new-daily-wire-show

Conservative commentator and culture warrior Candace Owens’ highly anticipated team-up with The Daily Wire has finally arrived.

Owens’ new talk show, “Candace,” which is slated to debut on March 19, will be taped in front of a live studio audience in Nashville — the conservative media company’s new home after leaving Los Angeles.

“Candace” will allow conservatives a space in the mainstream culture, says Owens.

“Conservatives want to feel heard in the culture,” Owens said in a press release Tuesday. “Candace is going to be funny, it’s going to be light-hearted, but most importantly it’s going to be hopeful. I am intimately involved in the production of the show, and I am incredibly excited to bring it to audiences.”

The show will be a weekly series found only at The Daily Wire and available each Friday exclusively for members. Non-members can receive 25% off their membership with promo code CANDACE.

“Working with the Daily Wire to me felt like it was the right move for a lot of reasons,” Owens says in the newly released trailer for the show (below). “But I think the biggest one is that seeing conservative voices being kicked out of culture, you’re not allowed to be funny, you’re not allowed to be likable in the media if you are a conservative, something so simple, and it wasn’t like this 10 years ago.”

“The timing right now is really crucial to stand up on a platform and to say, I’m here, I’m a conservative, I’m not apologizing.”

“Candace” will feature “inspiring stories about Americans from all walks of life,” a press release for the show explains. “The program’s format will consist of an opening monologue by Owens, an interview with a special guest, and a panel discussion.”

“This show is going to be funny. This show is going to be uplifting. This show is going to be political. Without question, this show is going to be all of the pieces of me,” Owens states in the promo.

The BLEXIT founder first announced on Election Day her decision to join The Daily Wire team, hinting at the forthcoming show.

At the time of the show’s initial announcement, Daily Wire co-founder Jeremy Boreing underscored its unique vision. “It’s going to be unlike anything that’s happened at The Daily Wire. I think, truly, different in kind from anything that’s happened in conservative new media,” Boreing said.

“When Candace Owens speaks, people listen, which is what makes her one of the most provocative and exciting cultural commentators of our time,” Boreing said in a statement Tuesday. “We’re thrilled to be working with Candace and look forward to introducing a different side of her to America.”

“Along with Candace, Daily Wire members can access exclusive editorial content, as well as the company’s first-ever film, Run Hide Fight, which was released earlier this year during a premiere that drew 300,000 viewers,” the press release for the show explains. “Daily Wire members will also be able to watch an upcoming movie starring and produced by actress Gina Carano, as the company expands its entertainment division.”

