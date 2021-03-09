https://www.wnd.com/2021/03/news-media-gets-sprayed-disinfectant-ending-press-conference/

By Mary Rose Corkery

Daily Caller News Foundation

Thailand Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha sprayed reporters with disinfectant during a weekly press conference in Bangkok Tuesday, The Associated Press reported.

Prayuth, a former army commander who is known for being unpredictable, sprayed reporters seated in the front-row after taking questions in the press conference, the AP reported.

The Thailand prime minister was reportedly irritated at one of the questions regarding a potential cabinet change and walked away after spraying the journalists.

Prayuth overthrew Thailand’s elected government during a 2014 coup, the AP reported. The prime minister has engaged in other press conference antics, including stroking a reporter’s ear while speaking to a group of reporters, and throwing a banana peel towards camera operators.

WATCH:

Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha sprays hand sanitizer at journalists to avert answering questions about his Cabinet. pic.twitter.com/20r0f41IQs — The Recount (@therecount) March 9, 2021

Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha sprayed hand sanitizer at journalists to avoid answering questions about a cabinet shuffle that saw three ministers stripped from their posts last month. Read more: https://t.co/Rutx9ZPtqj pic.twitter.com/reeN2zXzEu — CTV News (@CTVNews) March 9, 2021

