We’ve lost track — is it Day 48 now that Joe Biden’s been president and hasn’t held a solo press conference? Yes, it is.

He did stand around looking confused at a hardware store … does that count?

Fox News’ Chad Pergram says that House Majority Whip James Clyburn explained why Biden hasn’t held a press conference yet — he’s been busy doing other things.

He might not be reluctant to interact with the press (though he’s prone to snap at them), but his handlers certainly aren’t anxious to have him answer questions without a teleprompter.

We’re pretty sure Speaker Nancy Pelosi isn’t in any rush to invite him to address a joint session of Congress either.

