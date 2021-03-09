https://hannity.com/media-room/what-crisis-psaki-says-no-need-to-put-labels-on-challenging-situation-at-us-mexico-border/

posted by Hannity Staff – 2.22.21

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki deflected questions surrounding New York Governor Andrew Cuomo over the weekend when asked if President Biden still considers the top Democrat the “gold standard” of leadership during the pandemic.

“Andrew Cuomo under fire for allegedly not being transparent and misleading on the number of nursing home deaths in New York. Last spring, President Biden called Andrew Cuomo the ‘Gold Standard’ for leadership during the pandemic… Does President Biden still consider him the ‘Gold Standard?’” asked a reporter with ABC News.

“We work with Governor Cuomo just like we work with Governors across the country. He’s played an important role in ensuring that we’re getting assistance out to people in his state. We’ll continue to do that. There will be an investigation, we’ll leave that to others,” said Psaki.

Watch the Press Secretary’s comments above.