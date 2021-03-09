http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/RE9ewHK3_v0/who-was-that-masked-man-2.php

The New York Post’s Steven Nelson gives a straight news account of President Biden blanking out even as he is reading remarks from a teleprompter stationed in front of him (the Post’s account is accompanied by the video below):

President Biden on Monday seemed to forget Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s name at a White House event — calling the Pentagon chief “the guy who runs that outfit over there.”

Biden was announcing the nomination of two female generals to lead US military combatant commands.

“And I want to thank the sec — the, the, ah former general. I keep calling him general, but my, my — the guy who runs that outfit over there,” Biden said.

“I want to make sure we thank the secretary for all he’s done to try to implement what we just talked about. And for recommending these two women for promotion.”

Earlier at the event, Biden mentioned the Defense Department leader by his name, “Secretary Austin,” while appearing to read from a teleprompter.