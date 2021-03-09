https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/right-laud-cuomo-highest-ranking-woman-governor-cuomos-administration-melissa-derosa/

Governor Cuomo’s top assistant, Melissa DeRosa tweeted out her support for her boss earlier today. This really comes as no surprise.

We were right to laud Cuomo: Don’t let scandals distract from pandemic competence https://t.co/Nlab2aQIql — Melissa DeRosa (@melissadderosa) March 9, 2021

This is really no surprise. A couple of days ago DeRosa praised the Governor’s accomplishments with women:

We reported in June 2020 that Cuomo’s number one donor was from the elderly home community where Ms. DeRosa’s father and brother are lobbyists:

DeRosa’s mother in law is also the head of the DOJ’s Southern District of New York:

DeRosa didn’t publicly discuss any specifics of any accusers of the Governor a couple of days ago and she didn’t today. She didn’t discuss her family’s relationship with Cuomo’s largest donor. DeRosa instead kept the overall focus on the Administration’s efforts with women’s issues.

Why is she doing this?

