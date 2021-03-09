https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/wisconsin-lawmakers-hold-general-election-review-hearing-wednesday-following-news-democrat-operative-holding-keys-absentee-ballot-counting-room-10-central/

The Wisconsin House of Representatives is holding a general election review hearing on Wednesday, March 10, at 10:00 AM Central.

The hearing can be viewed at WisconsinEye: Delivering unfiltered access to Wisconsin public policy (wiseye.org).

The hearing is listed on the state’s schedule at this link. Schedule – WisconsinEye (wiseye.org)

This comes after news broke on Tuesday that a top Wisconsin Democrat was given keys to the KI Center Ballroom in Green Bay where absentee ballots were stored and counted before election day.

TRENDING: Democrat Logic: Joe Biden Says Military Will Focus on Making “Maternity Flight Suits” — So Pregnant Women Can Drop Into Enemy Territory During Wartime? (VIDEO)

And Democrats pretend that this was a free and fair election?

The press will likely be in attendance.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

