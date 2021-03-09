https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/wisconsin-lawmakers-hold-general-election-review-hearing-wednesday-following-news-democrat-operative-holding-keys-absentee-ballot-counting-room-10-central/

The Wisconsin House of Representatives is holding a general election review hearing on Wednesday, March 10, at 10:00 AM Central.

The hearing can be viewed at WisconsinEye: Delivering unfiltered access to Wisconsin public policy (wiseye.org).

The hearing is listed on the state’s schedule at this link.  Schedule – WisconsinEye (wiseye.org)

This comes after news broke on Tuesday that a top Wisconsin Democrat was given keys to the KI Center Ballroom in Green Bay where absentee ballots were stored and counted before election day.

And Democrats pretend that this was a free and fair election?

HUGE BREAKING NEWS! Former Top Democrat Had Keys to Wisconsin’s KI Center Ballroom Where Absentee Ballots Were Stored and Counted Before Election Day

The press will likely be in attendance.

