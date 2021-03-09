https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/09/wtf-are-we-doing-to-our-kids-everyone-needs-to-read-this-propublica-article-on-the-harm-lockdowns-are-causing-to-schoolchildren/

Alec MacGillis from ProPublica has a brutal but must-read article out on the harm lockdowns are causing to schoolchildren:

She looked at neighboring towns on the Texas/New Mexico border where schools in Texas are open while those in New Mexico were shut down, including sports, with fatal consequences:

We’ll warn you now that reading about these suicides is rough:

OPEN THE SCHOOLS NOW:

And if you don’t have a chance to read the entire article right now, this thread from Pradheep Shanker is a great summary (but please do read the article — it’s worth it):

