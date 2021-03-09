https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/03/09/wtf-does-this-even-mean-cnns-sources-told-them-there-was-not-enough-momentum-for-cdc-to-change-travel-recs-for-vaccinated-people/

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins got the scoop on the latest from the CDC regarding travel recommendations.

This should clear everything right up:

Oh, OK. Wait, what?

Can anyone clear this up?

Well, you study momentum in physics, and physics is a science, so … it’s all science?

But the CDC only follows the science. That’s what they told us!

Guess this means we should put all our faith in the momentum now.

Can’t wait to see what ends up replacing “momentum.”

