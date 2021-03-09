https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/03/09/wtf-does-this-even-mean-cnns-sources-told-them-there-was-not-enough-momentum-for-cdc-to-change-travel-recs-for-vaccinated-people/

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins got the scoop on the latest from the CDC regarding travel recommendations.

This should clear everything right up:

JUST IN from @kaitlancollins: The CDC considered the possibility of changing travel recommendations for vaccinated people… but there was not enough momentum to adjust it now, two federal health officials familiar with the discussion tell CNN. — Pete Muntean (@petemuntean) March 9, 2021

Oh, OK. Wait, what?

wtf does this even mean? https://t.co/pQtMtIokxa — Noam Blum (@neontaster) March 9, 2021

“considered” “possibility” “changing” “recommendations” “not enough momentum” “adjust” “now” a truly empty statement https://t.co/J2CHwvyeJf — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) March 9, 2021

Not enough momentum? I don’t know what that means. Are CDC decisions being made based on public opinion, or what? https://t.co/28jHCS6NHn — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) March 9, 2021

Is that code for “not enough data to justify it” or “internal politics prevented a consensus around it?” Momentum doesn’t leave us much to work with. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) March 9, 2021

So, are we meant to believe the science or the momentum? https://t.co/fbgap4n5tm — Daniel Savickas (@DanielSavickas) March 9, 2021

Can anyone clear this up?

Momentum? What does that have to do with the science? https://t.co/pDUqV4PP6C — Unaffiliated (@chonmage) March 9, 2021

Well, you study momentum in physics, and physics is a science, so … it’s all science?

100% based on opinion, 0% based on science. https://t.co/JfUMd9N31m — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) March 9, 2021

But the CDC only follows the science. That’s what they told us!

Momentum of science, obviously. https://t.co/Wy4GOV3WIw — Jon Schroeder Total Landscaping (@jonschr) March 9, 2021

Out: Trust the Science In: Trust the Momentum https://t.co/8NlbvnDw1j — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) March 9, 2021

Guess this means we should put all our faith in the momentum now.

What is “momentum? CDC recommendations should be based on science, not “momentum.” — Jeff Bishop (@xrlq) March 9, 2021

Can’t wait to see what ends up replacing “momentum.”

