Just to follow up on this awful story from back in October. . .

Paris teacher decapitated for allegedly showing students cartoons of Muhammad https://t.co/OZu25EMyHD — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 16, 2020

. . .the 13-year-old Muslim girl behind the accusation that her teacher, Samuel Paty, showed her class a caricature of the Prophet Muhammad which then led to his beheading, had admitted lying about the whole thing:

French schoolgirl admits lying about murdered teacher SamuelPaty https://t.co/szZSUGig4J — The Independent (@Independent) March 9, 2021

According to reports, the girl was suspended from school and she lied to her father about the photo incident to cover up that she was in trouble:

French daily newspaper Le Parisien reported that the girl wanted to prevent her father from knowing that she had been suspended for failing to attend the lessons.

“She would not have dared to confess to her father the real reasons for her exclusion shortly before the tragedy, which was in fact linked to her bad behaviour,” according to Le Parisien. The girl and her father have both been charged: The girl was charged with slander and her father was arrested for being “complicit in a terrorist killing”, along with an Islamist preacher. Jut awful. ***

