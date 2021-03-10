https://scottrasmussen.com/40-oppose-foreign-ownership-of-land-in-u-s/

Forty percent (40%) of voters do not think people living in other nations, or companies from other nations, should be be allowed to own land in the United States. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 35% believe foreign ownership should be allowed while 24% are not sure.

Voters under 35 tend to be supportive of foreign ownership while those 55 and older tend to be more opposed. Voters in the middle are evenly divided.

A plurality of suburban and rural voters oppose foreign ownership of land in U.S. while a plurality of rural voters support the idea.

By a 40% to 32% margin, women oppose foreign ownership of land in the U.S. while men are more evenly divided.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left more than seven years ago and has had no involvement since that time.

Methodology

The survey of 1,200 Registered Voters was conducted by Scott Rasmussen using a mixed mode approach from March 4-6, 2021. Field work for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Most respondents were contacted online or via text while 237 were contacted using automated phone polling techniques. Online respondents were selected from a list of Registered Voters and through a process of Random Digital Engagement. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of Registered Voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

