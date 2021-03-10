https://thehill.com/homenews/house/542517-41-republicans-vote-against-greene-motion

Forty House Republicans on Wednesday voted against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s latest motion to adjourn, yet another sign her party is growing increasingly frustrated with the Georgia Republican’s procedural delay tactics.

That figure was more than double the 18 Republicans who voted against her motion last week to end House business for the day.

Some of those Republicans who have bucked Greene and GOP leaders have correctly predicted that the number of “no” votes will only grow as Greene continues to force more of these votes.

They’ve complained that these unexpected votes, which do not appear on the House schedule, have disrupted constituent meetings and congressional hearings, and have no purpose other than gumming up the floor.

“I’m just tired of it. We’re doing this every day, and there’s no point. So I’m just done playing,” Rep. Adam KinzingerAdam Daniel KinzingerKinzinger: GOP will become ‘regional party’ if it doesn’t change Marjorie Taylor Greene’s delay tactics frustrate GOP Republicans, please save your party MORE (R-Ill.), a Greene critic, told The Hill last week.

Like the other futile Greene votes, Wednesday’s motion to adjourn failed, by a roll call of 149-235.

But most Republicans — nearly 150 on this vote — still stuck with Greene, who began deploying these procedural tactics after Democrats voted last month to strip her of her two committee assignments over offensive social-media posts.

Greene on Wednesday said she was trying to stop Congress from passing President Biden Joe BidenDNC beefs up its finance team Pentagon extends National Guard presence at Capitol through May 23 Blinken to appear before Foreign Affairs Committee MORE’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, a “massive woke progressive Democrat wish list.” And she issued a warning that Republicans who crossed her would be seen as siding with the Democratic stimulus.

“We should do everything to stop it. Pay attention if Rs vote to adjourn. Or with the Dems,” Greene tweeted.

But Greene’s antics did little more than stall Biden’s relief bill for an hour or so. The Democratic-controlled House is on track to pass the package on a party-line vote and send it to Biden’s desk later Wednesday.

CORRECTION: An initial version of this story misstated the number of Republicans who opposed the motion. It was 40.

