Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended 4,300 migrants who illegally crossed the central Texas border from Mexico in the past seven days. The arrest of these migrants includes migrants with extensive criminal histories and human smugglers.

Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Austin Skero tweeted that his agents apprehended more than 4,300 migrants during the first seven days of March.

More than 4,300 illegal aliens were apprehended by Del Rio Sector agents over the past seven days. 2,000 have been apprehended since Friday. These arrests include single adults, families, smugglers, and aliens with extensive criminal histories. pic.twitter.com/b0Nu7tcdHu — Chief Patrol Agent Austin Skero (@USBPChiefDRT) March 8, 2021

Skero said 2,000 of those migrants were arrested over the weekend. These apprehensions indicate an ever increasing number of migrant apprehensions in this sector. If the rate of apprehensions stays the same for the entire month of March, agents will apprehend more than 19,000 migrants this month.

In January, the most recent month where statistics are available, Del Rio Sector agents apprehended 11,073 migrants including 8,834 single adults, 1,731 family unit aliens, and 508 unaccompanied alien children, according to the January Southwest Land Border Encounters report published by U.S. Customs and Border Protection in February. If the rate of apprehensions holds up, or does not increase, this would represent an increase of 71 percent in the past two months. February apprehension numbers are expected to be released later on Wednesday.

The 4,300 migrants apprehended in March include single adults, families, human smugglers, and “aliens with extensive criminal histories, Skero said in the tweet.

Over the weekend, deputies with the Kinney County Sheriff’s Office, located in the Del Rio Sector, arrested two smugglers and turned 16 migrants over to Border Patrol agents following in two separate incidents over the weekend.

