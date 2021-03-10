https://www.dailywire.com/news/6-movie-sequels-and-reboots-that-were-ruined-by-woke-politics

Everybody loves a movie sequel. They’re just loathe to admit it.

It’s why Hollywood banks on our nostalgia again, and again, even if the results often come up short. For every “Godfather Part II” or “Fast & Furious 5” there’s a “Speed 2” or, gasp, “Caddyshack II.”

A new problem plagues Hollywood’s impulse for sequels, one that extends beyond casting changes and a dearth of imagination. Too often the modern sequel goes woke, all but crushing the joys found in the original films.

The following examples reveal just that, turning properties into buzz kills that snuffed out their respective franchises …or make the thought of more sequels a nightmare.

“Charlie’s Angels”

It’s the reboot no one asked for, which became clear when no one showed up to see it. Yes, that $17 million box office haul proved embarrassing to all involved, but it’s not as ghastly as the film itself.

The 2000 “Charlie’s Angels” film, based on the kitschy TV series of yore, earned $125 million at the U.S. box office. That film featured a trio of beautiful stars who leaned into the franchise’s glamour, action and fun.

The 2019 remake/reboot literally started on a woke note. Progressive actress Kristen Stewart tells a would-be lover, “I believe women can do anything…”

It only got worse from there, with director Elizabeth Banks leaning harder into the film’s feminism than boffo action.

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

On some level, Sacha Baron Cohen knew this was a bad idea. It’s why he waited 14 years to bring Borat back to (virtual) theaters. Only he wasn’t driven by any divine inspiration or creative spark. He wanted to weaponize the clueless character against all things Trump.

Did it matter that “Subsequent Moviefilm” is virtually laugh free for its final 45 minutes? Not to Cohen, who used the film and its publicity push to share his talking points on President Trump, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and generic GOP foes.

Had Cohen concocted fresh, funny bits about his ideological foes we’d welcome Borat back unconditionally. Instead, the film uncorks stale one-liners that made us miss the 2006 original even more.

He wasn’t done destroying a potential franchise, though. The sequel doubles as a female empowerment tale, as Borat’s daughter (the overrated Maria Bakalova) comes of age under her daddy’s bizarre tutelage.

The woke messaging, capped by the film’s political propaganda, delivers a one-two punch that flattens the sequel.

“Terminator: Dark Fate”

This flop is a major improvement over the previously listed sequels. It’s got some terrific action sequences, the return of still-feisty Linda Hamilton and some tender moments from co-star Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Yes. Really.

It still leans heavily on woke talking points, which likely played a role in its abysmal box office haul – $62 million. (That’s less than even the disappointing 2016 film “Terminator: Genisys” which earned $89 million).

The story stalls mid-movie for a painful plea for open borders. The film centers on Natalia Reyes, cast as a pivotal player in the series. Only the character is a dud, unable to replicate the memorable moments Hamilton and Schwarzenegger delivered in earlier installments.

Mackenzie Davis is better as the half woman/half robot heroine, but the film’s reliance on grrrl power theatrics is as obvious as the film’s sad marketing campaign.

The first promotional shot for the sequel featured the movie’s three female characters strutting toward the camera. Here’s a tip: If you’re pushing a “Terminator” project you might want to make Schwarzenegger more than merely an afterthought.

“Coming 2 America”

“Dolemite Is My Name” announced Eddie Murphy was back and ready to reclaim his comedy crown. This sequel, 32 years in the making, reminded us Murphy once starred in “Norbit, “Meet Dave” and “The Adventures of Pluto Nash.”

Now, “Coming 2 America” isn’t as bad as those clunkers, but it’s clear Murphy’s inability to sniff out stinkers is why his career flatlined in the first place.

There’s no reason for a sequel to the 1988 charmer to exist beyond giving Murphy, Arsenio Hall and the film’s large cast extra work. The spark that sets the plot in motion finds Murphy’s Prince Akeem having sex after taking too many drugs.

Laughing yet?

What truly bogs the film down, though, is its oppressive woke flourishes. The regal aides who bathe Prince Akeem now offer those services to Leslie Jones’ character. The prince’s oldest daughter wants to inherit the throne, angry that her father’s “bastard” son gets first crack at it. All of Murphy’s daughters are gifted martial artists, able to take down grown men as needed.

Even the jovial barbershop banter, a flat recreation of the first film’s memorable bit, spits out politically correct blather.

Sequels are meant to extend the smiles delivered by the source material, not make us feel guilty about laughing in the first place.

“Ghostbusters”

You could say the film’s woke bona fides are in this movie’s DNA. Director Paul Feig opted to gender swap the original movie’s all-male ‘busters to give women everywhere a blast of empowerment.

Or something like that.

The results? One of the most despised comedy trailers in recent memory and a finished product that couldn’t replicate the source material’s humor and heart.

The film itself didn’t bog itself down with woke lectures, despite a scene where our heroines clap back against Internet trolls. What’s more empowering than letting perfect strangers creep under your skin?

The film’s marketing campaign, and the biased press’ attempt to call critics misogynist for questioning the film’s existence, completed the woke packaging.

“Ghostbusters” earned a seemingly solid $128 million, but given the hefty price tag the film cost Sony a cool $70 million.

“Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising”

The box office disparity between the original film and its sequel says most, but not all, of the story.

The 2014 comedy “Neighbors” gave us the last truly funny Seth Rogen performance, along with another killer turn from Rose Byrne. Their characters’ attempt to ignore their fraternity neighbors’ “toxic masculinity” drew a sizable $150 box office haul.

So a sequel seemed inevitable.

The team behind the franchise didn’t trust the story’s DNA, though. Instead, they hired a pair of female screenwriters to oversee the sequel and make sure it wasn’t just funny but … empowering. What can kill comedy faster than that?

Audiences, sensing the franchise took a turn for the woke, stayed mostly away. The box office shrank accordingly, with “Sorority Rising” earning a sad $55 million.

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s own and do not necessarily represent those of The Daily Wire.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

