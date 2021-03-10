https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/americas-frontline-doctors-call-government-commercial-airline-industry-abandon-requiring-covid-19-vaccines/

America’s courageous group of frontline doctors are still standing up for Americans’ freedoms. Today they came out with recommendations for air travel. The group shared:

Air travel contributes to the economic lifeblood of the United States. According to the US Travel Association trade group, direct spending by resident and international travelers here averaged $3.1 BILLION A DAY in 2019. Without the revenue stream generated by air travel, American taxpayers would each pay nearly $1,400 more in taxes every year. Reviving the travel and leisure industries therefore is a top priority for policymakers. Unsurprisingly, revenues have plummeted as a result of COVID-19, with losses topping $35 billion by at least one estimate and air travel down 70 percent from pre-pandemic levels.

Requiring so-called “vaccine passports,” “digital IDs,” and other travel mandates for domestic air passengers and crews in the post-COVID era would raise costs on this struggling industry and impose severe restrictions on the constitutional rights of all Americans.

Air travel has not proven to be a significant vector for COVID-19. As of late February, cases are down 77%. An estimated 55% to 66% of Americans already have natural immunity, significantly lowering if not obviating the need for vaccination of the general population to eradicate the virus’s transmissibility let alone imposing unprecedented travel restrictions.

America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS) calls on government and the commercial airline industry to abandon requiring COVID-19 vaccines, currently investigational only by the FDA, and test documentation for passengers and crews. Mandates represent a radical departure from decades of public health guidelines and established medical ethics. In addition, they would be incredibly divisive for pilots, passengers, and crews and present an unnecessary intrusion into the personal privacy and freedom of movement for millions of Americans.