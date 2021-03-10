https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/10/ap-says-prince-harry-meghans-claims-of-racism-were-painfully-familiar-for-black-women-around-the-globe/

First things first: Is it just a typo or did the Associated Press mean to refer to “Prince Harry Meghan”? Because he does seem to have been subsumed into her being.

Second, always question a headline that reads “some say,” because then you’ll read the piece and it’ll be one professor who makes the same claim no matter what the situation. In either case, Meghan Markle’s claims of racism in the royal family were painfully familiar for “Black women around the globe.” That’s … quite a claim.

For Black women around the globe, the push back to Prince Harry Meghan’s claims of racism were painfully familiar. Some say it is yet another example of a Black woman’s experiences with racism being disregarded through denials and gaslighting. https://t.co/OXMkTVLrFJ — The Associated Press (@AP) March 10, 2021

Prince Harry Meghan? Have they melded into one? — Ms. Laura (@LtotheL2) March 10, 2021

“Prince Harry Meghan.” Basically, yeah. — Conservative Social Worker (@sw_conservative) March 10, 2021

OK, we’re being 100 percent honest now: We just opened up the article, and who does “some say” turn out to be? Gaye Theresa Johnson, associate professor in the Department of African American Studies at UCLA. Called that one from a mile away.

Johnson said the doubts and questioning cast against Meghan’s claims were emotionally wrenching for many Black women, who may relate to the trauma of having their personal experiences with racism invalidated by others. “It’s an insult when people are incredulous about the racism people like Meghan Markle experienced because that incredulity speaks volumes about what people refuse to see, what is right in front of their eyes all the time and that some people have to navigate daily,” she said.

We’d bet a lot of black women around the globe would trade what they have to navigate Markle’s daily routine.

Can we have a tour of their luxury mansions next time? — Kaley F. (@replaylam) March 10, 2021

So just not to upset those blacks we need to automatically believe her? That’s not happening — سامح عمر ‎🇪🇬 (@Sameh_omar) March 10, 2021

She told easily provable lies in the interview. Those, of course, bring everything she said into doubt. — Dave Bryant (@Dave_J_Bryant) March 10, 2021

I am assuming that AP has done fact checking for Meghan’s allegations and insinuations and that they are busy reporting her lies, right? That is what a good reporter/news channel would do, right? Report the facts. — Ermarie (@Ermarie28) March 10, 2021

See? Denials and gaslighting.

She made an unsubstantiated claim. Heaven forbid people remain skeptical. https://t.co/ncpaqXyrN3 — Greg 🏳️‍🌈 (@CasuallyGreg) March 10, 2021

Meghan Smolett — Voter Fraud Is Real🇺🇸 (@BballMichael) March 10, 2021

she is just like us…except she is a millionaire who married into billionaires before being interviewed by an American billionaire and receiving the backing of another billionaire. 💓💓💓💓💓💓💓 — Zen Reflect (@ZenReflect) March 10, 2021

The soft struggles of an American celebrity princess pic.twitter.com/zDAm4aNsE3 — Cassiel Angelos (@Cassiel_Angelos) March 10, 2021

But of course!! Three bazillionaires sit around waxing eloquently about how Her Majesty made them obscenely wealthy whilst doing NOTHING to earn it. Her Majesty and her family’s racism must be dealt with. pic.twitter.com/3lJtHvoyBE — Cybrdg (@tybrdg) March 10, 2021

No… attempting to make us believe that this insanely rich literal princess is being oppressed is the gaslighting. You could easily rewrite this as “Some say it is yet another example of a rich Black woman continuing to push victimhood despite a literal Cinderella life.” — Marcus Manlius Capitolinus (@wayninja1) March 10, 2021

She literally scapegoated black people to make herself look like a victim. — Kwa-z Modo (@Hunchback718) March 10, 2021

These black women indeed need help, only to stop sinking deeper into mental disorder due to persecutory delusion. — bonumexalo (@bonumexalo) March 10, 2021

More divisive propaganda by design — Jacked Trump 🇺🇸 (@realJackedTrump) March 10, 2021

This simplistic, reductive, dehumanizing worldview should be profoundly offensive to every reasonable and decent person. https://t.co/SMd5XZ1Omj — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) March 10, 2021

Yawnnnnn. I hope the black women across the globe are getting tired of you making them sound like incompetent fools! Unable to care for themselves or deal with issues. You sound like the racist. — Rich Hickey (@RichHickey1) March 10, 2021

Africa is 90% Black. Racism is not a really a thing there..maybe tribalism…so which globe are you referring to? — Bey T Samuel 베아 (@JustBeaTee) March 10, 2021

I guess you have never been to Africa. Almost everyone is Black and they don’t go around portraying themselves as victims. They have pride. Meghan is an entitled Grifter, not a victim — SandraKathleen …[email protected] on Parler (@SandraKathleen4) March 10, 2021

Don’t you dare “attack” Markle or Chris Cuomo will call you a “righty mouth” and it would serve you right.

Adult male Chris Cuomo wants to see the ‘righty mouths’ attacking Meghan Markle’s credibility justify this ‘non-denial’ https://t.co/a0ey0EYZzT — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 10, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

